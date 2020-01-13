Joe Pa’s Closet To Hold Vintage Clothing THON Fundraiser

If you’ve been active on Instagram at any point over the past year, chances are you’ve heard of Joe Pa’s Closet, the Instagram page that specializes in selling vintage Penn State clothing. Created and managed by Penn State senior Zac Cowell, the account took off over the summer, garnering thousands of new followers due to collaborated giveaways with other popular Instagram accounts.

Now, Cowell is using his platform FTK.

As of last week, Cowell is running a completely donation-driven THON fundraiser where anyone can donate their Penn State clothing to be sold on Joe Pa’s Closet.

Because this fundraiser is running entirely on donations, one hundred percent of the proceeds will be able to be donated to THON. The fundraiser and donation window will end in the second week of February when it will conclude with a sale of the donations in the HUB, with some of the more uncommon pieces being auctioned off on Instagram. The exact date of this sale has yet to be determined, but will be announced on Joe Pa’s Closet.

Since the page has gained more and more of a fanbase, Cowell has been able to branch off from solely selling his vintage pieces online, teaming up with Doggie’s Pub several times throughout this past semester to provide fans with a physical location to shop for their newest vintage duds. The account has grown to have more than 9,500 followers.

Those interested in donating their Penn State clothing should contact [email protected] or direct message the Instagram page for more information.

About the Author

Katie Moats Katie Moats is a junior majoring in English, and although she says she's from Chicago, she could spit and it would hit Wisconsin. One time she studied abroad for about a minute and decided to get an entire tattoo on her body about it. If you like seeing Penn State-themed retweets and other stupid memes, you can follow her @k_moats24 on Twitter. All email inquiries must be written in the form of a poem and may be sent to [email protected]

