PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Football

Penn State Wide Receiver Dan Chisena Wins Tropical Bowl Overall MVP

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Owen Abbey
1/13/20 4:04 am

Dan Chisena shined in the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl Sunday, winning the senior all-star game’s Overall MVP. He finished with five receptions for 155 yards and two long touchdowns to help lead the National team to a 35-7 win.

Both of Chisena’s scores were highlight-reel-worthy grabs that flashed the former track star’s backbreaking speed. Chisena blew by defenders for touchdowns of 55 and 69 yards from Towson’s Tom Flacco and Tulane’s Justin McMillan, respectively.

Chisena received a scholarship during the 2019 Blue and White Game, and played most of his time on the field on special teams. He had a few highlight special teams plays, as well as a career-long 40-yard reception against Maryland.

Although it’s unlikely Chisena will hear his name called during the NFL Draft, the speed he showed off during the Tropical Bowl, in addition to his special teams productivity, could earn him a spot on an NFL roster.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Owen Abbey

Owen Abbey is a freshmen majoring in Secondary Education Social Studies. He is from Annapolis, Maryland and a proud supporter of both Baltimore sports teams. He is a big college basketball fan (both men's and women's), and he also has a weird obsession with making brackets. He has some okay tweets @theowenabbey, but if you want to send happy thoughts and more brackets, email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

While You Were Away…

From Jake Zembiec shaving his mustache to the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic, a lot happened over winter break.

From An Open Tournament To The Starting Lineup: A Weekend To Remember For Penn State Wrestling’s Creighton Edsell

In the span of 24 hours, Penn State wrestling’s Creighton Edsell went from suiting up at an open tournament to bringing 6,333 fans at Rec Hall to their feet.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend