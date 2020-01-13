Penn State Wide Receiver Dan Chisena Wins Tropical Bowl Overall MVP
Dan Chisena shined in the SPIRAL Tropical Bowl Sunday, winning the senior all-star game’s Overall MVP. He finished with five receptions for 155 yards and two long touchdowns to help lead the National team to a 35-7 win.
Both of Chisena’s scores were highlight-reel-worthy grabs that flashed the former track star’s backbreaking speed. Chisena blew by defenders for touchdowns of 55 and 69 yards from Towson’s Tom Flacco and Tulane’s Justin McMillan, respectively.
Chisena received a scholarship during the 2019 Blue and White Game, and played most of his time on the field on special teams. He had a few highlight special teams plays, as well as a career-long 40-yard reception against Maryland.
Although it’s unlikely Chisena will hear his name called during the NFL Draft, the speed he showed off during the Tropical Bowl, in addition to his special teams productivity, could earn him a spot on an NFL roster.
