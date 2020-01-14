Power Ranking Penn State Football Early Enrollees’ First Day Of Class Seats

Monday marked the first day of the semester for Penn State students, and for the football team’s early enrollees, it was the first chance to set the standard of their college careers.

Of course, the only way to set the standard is by completing the first assignment of the semester: Take a picture from the front of the class and tweet it at Coach Franklin.

With 11 early enrollees in 2020 plus the enrollment of Saint Francis transfer Terry Smith, the pictures seemed never-ending on Monday morning. Naturally, we couldn’t help but rank all of the seats that the players found on their first day of classes.

1. Bryce Mostella

It simply doesn’t get anymore front and center than Mostella’s seat on the first day of class. The 6’7″ defensive end is so close to the podium that he probably doesn’t even have enough room to stretch out his legs. Now THAT is dedication.

2. Caziah Holmes

It’s tough to find the perfect seat when the teacher utilizes both the projector and the chalk board, but Holmes did a tremendous job of landing this seat on Monday morning.

3. Jaden Dottin

Dottin is so close to the board that he could reach out and touch it. Talk about setting the standard.

4. Tyler Elsdon

First day, first row and 15 minutes early. Time to be great and live up to the Penn State standard! @coachjfranklin @CoachPry_LBU pic.twitter.com/I53lTe0IzI — Tyler Elsdon (@Tyler_Elsdon40) January 13, 2020

Elsdon surely made LBU proud by getting to his seat on Monday morning well before his professor showed up.

5. Cole Brevard

First row, first seat, 15 minutes early, and ready to learn. The standard @coachjfranklin #WeAre pic.twitter.com/ChGrrmWTuM — Cole Brevard (@cole_brevard) January 13, 2020

Brevard also beat his professor to class this morning, and even though he couldn’t sit front and center due to the unusual desk layout, he was ready to roll with the notebook, pencil, pen, AND highlighter.

6. Terry Smith

Terry “Tank” Smith showed up to his first class at Penn State bright and early after transferring from Saint Francis University. Smith should fit right in with the Lawnboyz, eating up grass on the field and knowledge in the front of the classroom. Tack on some bonus points for the use of the 100 emoji to show where his priorities are in the classroom. 4.0s only.

7. Nick Dawkins

Dawkins did a great job finding this seat in an auditorium-style classroom, but he better get that bag off his desk and get ready for class to start.

8. Fatorma Mulbah

15 minutes early at the front @coachjfranklin. I know this is the expectation, and I am excited to do this for the next 4-5 years . pic.twitter.com/orJPGkvheV — Fatorma Mulbah (@Mulbah_55) January 13, 2020

It’s obvious that Mulbah is eager to start his academic career as a Nittany Lion, and he nailed the whole front part. Now, he just has to work on getting closer to the center.

9. Theo Johnson

Front and centre. Setting the standard for the next 4 years @coachjfranklin pic.twitter.com/YjJ7R31fXv — Theo Johnson (@theo_Johnson_) January 13, 2020

Johnson got a great seat in line with the centre of the screen, but we can’t award him for tweeting during class when all of his peers made a point to be extra early. Oh well, at least he got that worksheet done first.

10. Enzo Jennings

There’s no doubt that this is prime first day of class real estate, but we have to throw a flag on the timestamp of the tweet. Jennings claimed to be ten minutes early, but his tweet came at 9:12 a.m. — a whole seven minutes after the standard 9:05 a.m. start time. We want to give Jennings the benefit of the doubt, but there is no way of knowing until we see his schedule to confirm what time the class actually started.

11. Joseph Johnson and KeAndre Lambert

First day front row we setting the standard early #WeAre pic.twitter.com/8aGMPErlv0 — (J3)Joseph Johnson lll (@joseph_johnson7) January 13, 2020

Nice try by Johnson and Lambert, but it’s hard to pay attention in class when you are sitting next to your homie — no matter how close you are to the front. For that, these two check in at the bottom of the early enrollee first day of class seat power rankings.

About the Author

Anthony Fiset Anthony is a senior *gasp* majoring in Economics and a lifetime Costco Executive Member. If you are an employer, please hire him. Otherwise, direct all complaints to [email protected]

