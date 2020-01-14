Your Spring 2020 Sylly Week Playlist

Happy Sylly Week, Penn State! Although it may not actually feel like “spring,” the spring 2020 semester is finally upon us.

To enhance your Sylly Week experience, we put together a playlist of certified jams to elevate any party, get together, or (God forbid) study session.

We kicked the playlist off with certified classic “The Box,” moved into some TikTok songs, added some Beaver Stadium favorites, and then leveled it off with some current bops. We also made sure to include some sad songs, just in case you get any classwork assigned. This versatile playlist provides guaranteed ~vibes~ top to bottom, so don’t be afraid to bust it out on a Bluetooth speaker around campus.

And, as always, let’s get sylly.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

While You Were Away… From Jake Zembiec shaving his mustache to the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic, a lot happened over winter break.