Your Spring 2020 Sylly Week Playlist
Happy Sylly Week, Penn State! Although it may not actually feel like “spring,” the spring 2020 semester is finally upon us.
To enhance your Sylly Week experience, we put together a playlist of certified jams to elevate any party, get together, or (God forbid) study session.
We kicked the playlist off with certified classic “The Box,” moved into some TikTok songs, added some Beaver Stadium favorites, and then leveled it off with some current bops. We also made sure to include some sad songs, just in case you get any classwork assigned. This versatile playlist provides guaranteed ~vibes~ top to bottom, so don’t be afraid to bust it out on a Bluetooth speaker around campus.
And, as always, let’s get sylly.
