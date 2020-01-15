Penn State Men’s Basketball To Host Annual THON Hoops Game January 18

Penn State men’s basketball will host its annual THON game at noon this Saturday, January 18 at the Bryce Jordan Center when the Nittany Lions take on Ohio State.

We are less than one week away from the annual THON Hoops game! Join us on January 18th at 12:00pm as Penn State takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Buy your tickets for $5 in the HUB this week! pic.twitter.com/2ql0WmlWGK — Penn State THON (@THON) January 12, 2020

Students can purchase tickets for the game throughout the week in the HUB for just $5, with all single-game student ticket proceeds going directly to THON in your org’s name. In addition, the first 1,000 students who attend the game will receive a free THON t-shirt, reading “Dance On.”

THON HOOPS IS THIS SATURDAY



Student Tix available at The HUB all week

(proceeds @THON + your org will receive credit)#FTK | #ClimbWithUs | CLIMB ON | DANCE ON pic.twitter.com/J55mpyehoW — Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) January 14, 2020

We dance in 37!

