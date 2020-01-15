PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

THON

Penn State Men’s Basketball To Host Annual THON Hoops Game January 18

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
1/15/20 4:10 am

Penn State men’s basketball will host its annual THON game at noon this Saturday, January 18 at the Bryce Jordan Center when the Nittany Lions take on Ohio State.

Students can purchase tickets for the game throughout the week in the HUB for just $5, with all single-game student ticket proceeds going directly to THON in your org’s name. In addition, the first 1,000 students who attend the game will receive a free THON t-shirt, reading “Dance On.”

We dance in 37!

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Gabe

Three Penn State Football Assistants Hired At Old Dominion By Ricky Rahne

Penn State assistant coaches Kirk Campbell, Kevin Smith, and Kevin Reihner will join Mark Dupuis On Ricky Rahne’s staff at Old Dominion.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller Projects Yetur Gross-Matos As Top 20 Pick In Latest 2020 Mock Draft

Nittany Lions In The NFL: Week 17 Roundup

What Pedestrian Malls Look Like In Other College Towns

Because we don’t know what exactly the Allen Street pedestrian mall will have in store, we decided to look at some other successful pedestrian malls in college towns across the country.

Overheard In Beaver Canyon During Sylly Week

With the beginning of a new semester at Penn State comes debauchery, tomfoolery, and an overall lack of sobriety in students, who tend to say the most ~interesting~ things when they think no one is listening. Well, we were.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend