Penn State Men’s Basketball To Host Annual THON Hoops Game January 18
Penn State men’s basketball will host its annual THON game at noon this Saturday, January 18 at the Bryce Jordan Center when the Nittany Lions take on Ohio State.
Students can purchase tickets for the game throughout the week in the HUB for just $5, with all single-game student ticket proceeds going directly to THON in your org’s name. In addition, the first 1,000 students who attend the game will receive a free THON t-shirt, reading “Dance On.”
We dance in 37!
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
What Pedestrian Malls Look Like In Other College Towns
Because we don’t know what exactly the Allen Street pedestrian mall will have in store, we decided to look at some other successful pedestrian malls in college towns across the country.
Overheard In Beaver Canyon During Sylly Week
With the beginning of a new semester at Penn State comes debauchery, tomfoolery, and an overall lack of sobriety in students, who tend to say the most ~interesting~ things when they think no one is listening. Well, we were.
Send this to a friend
Comments