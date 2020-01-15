PSU news by
Penn State Mont Alto Women’s Hoops Player Surprised With Military Boyfriend’s Homecoming

via Kyah Rucker
By Andy Mollenauer
1/15/20 4:15 am

Penn State Mont Alto women’s basketball guard Kyah Rucker was paid a surprise visit by her boyfriend, a U.S. Marine, during the team’s game against Penn State Dubois last month. Although the surprise visit happened more than a month ago, it was picked up by SportsCenter Tuesday night.

After checking out of the game, Rucker made her way to the bench as she would during any game. However, after grabbing a Gatorade bottle and taking a seat, her boyfriend Tyrese Thomas-Green, who she hadn’t seen in months, came from behind the bench to surprise her. The two shared an emotional moment, embracing behind the bench.

“I felt completely overjoyed,” Rucker said. “I hadn’t seen him for a while and I was really upset thinking he wasn’t going to be home for the holidays, so it was really refreshing and I couldn’t control my emotions at all.”

Rucker recorded eight points, three assists, and two rebounds in the team’s 81-67 loss.

About the Author

Andy Mollenauer

Andy is a writer for Onward State, a senior majoring in journalism, and a die-hard Wisconsin pro sports fan despite being from our nation's capital. His taste in music is absolute garbage, ranging from Bon Jovi to Slipknot to Avril Lavigne. If you want to talk sports or share memes and cute photos of French bulldogs, email him at [email protected]

