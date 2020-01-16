On-Campus Panera Bread Locations Now Accepting LionCash+

As if you didn’t already have enough options of where to cash in your meal points on campus, LionCash+ can now get you a bread bowl.

Panera Bread registers and kiosks will now accept LionCash+ at all four campus locations, which are in Kern Building, Katz Building, Westgate Building, and the Visual Arts Building. This change appears to be one of the finishing touches on the transition from campus Au Bon Pain locations to Panera, which started over the summer, after Panera bought Au Bon Pain in November 2017.

Panera already has two downtown locations with one on West Beaver Ave. and the other on North Atherton, but they aren’t currently accepting LionCash+. However, our fingers are crossed that this new on-campus development will soon spread into downtown as well.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.

