PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

On-Campus Panera Bread Locations Now Accepting LionCash+

By Mackenzie Cullen
1/16/20 4:06 am

As if you didn’t already have enough options of where to cash in your meal points on campus, LionCash+ can now get you a bread bowl.

Panera Bread registers and kiosks will now accept LionCash+ at all four campus locations, which are in Kern Building, Katz Building, Westgate Building, and the Visual Arts Building. This change appears to be one of the finishing touches on the transition from campus Au Bon Pain locations to Panera, which started over the summer, after Panera bought Au Bon Pain in November 2017.

Panera already has two downtown locations with one on West Beaver Ave. and the other on North Atherton, but they aren’t currently accepting LionCash+. However, our fingers are crossed that this new on-campus development will soon spread into downtown as well.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English. She is from Minersville, PA and is always trying to explain exactly where that is. She loves Broadway musicals, volleyball, and Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.

Comments

State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Your Guide To Sorority Formal Recruitment

With formal sorority recruitment beginning, chances are you’re nervous and have a ton of questions. Here is your official guide on how to join a Penn State sorority.

Overheard In Beaver Canyon During Sylly Week

With the beginning of a new semester at Penn State comes debauchery, tomfoolery, and an overall lack of sobriety in students, who tend to say the most ~interesting~ things when they think no one is listening. Well, we were.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend