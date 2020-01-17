Former Penn State Defensive Tackle Ellison Jordan Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Former Penn State football defensive tackle Ellison Jordan has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal Friday afternoon.
Jordan, who spent three years with the Nittany Lions, is reportedly seeking a graduate transfer and aims to pursue a master’s degree.
The former Penn State defensive tackle suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2018 and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. That December, Jordan was rushed to the hospital following intense knee pain and a high fever. Doctors found an infection that required yet another surgery in January 2019.
He wound up missing the Nittany Lions’ final 10 games that year and was removed from the team’s active roster this past August.
The former four-star recruit now joins a number of Nittany Lions in the transfer portal, including wide receiver Justin Shorter and offensive lineman Hunter Kelly.
If Jordan winds up transferring and never returning to the team, he’ll finish his Penn State career with 11 tackles — nine of which came in 2017. He recorded his first full sack in the Nittany Lions’ 2018 matchup against Kent State.
