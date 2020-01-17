Former Penn State Defensive Tackle Ellison Jordan Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Penn State football defensive tackle Ellison Jordan has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal Friday afternoon.

Jordan, who spent three years with the Nittany Lions, is reportedly seeking a graduate transfer and aims to pursue a master’s degree.

The former Penn State defensive tackle suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2018 and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery. That December, Jordan was rushed to the hospital following intense knee pain and a high fever. Doctors found an infection that required yet another surgery in January 2019.

He wound up missing the Nittany Lions’ final 10 games that year and was removed from the team’s active roster this past August.

The former four-star recruit now joins a number of Nittany Lions in the transfer portal, including wide receiver Justin Shorter and offensive lineman Hunter Kelly.

If Jordan winds up transferring and never returning to the team, he’ll finish his Penn State career with 11 tackles — nine of which came in 2017. He recorded his first full sack in the Nittany Lions’ 2018 matchup against Kent State.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]

Midnight Clear In Effect For Friday, Saturday, & Sunday Nights As part of the midnight clear, parking will be prohibited between midnight and 7 a.m. tonight, Saturday night, and Sunday night at all faculty/staff surface parking lots on campus.