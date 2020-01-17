Journey Brown, Micah Parsons Named To Sports Illustrated’s All-Bowl Team

Penn State football stars Journey Brown and Micah Parsons received bids to Sports Illustrated’s 2019-20 All-Bowl team after their dominant performances in the Nittany Lions’ 53-39 victory in the 2019 Cotton Bowl Classic.

Brown ran all over Memphis’ defense for a total of 202 yards and two touchdowns, resulting in being named offensive MVP of the game. His first touchdown even landed on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays.

Parsons, on the other hand, was named defensive MVP of the Cotton Bowl after putting forth an otherworldly effort against the Tigers. He stuffed the stat sheet to the tune of 14 tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups. Parsons’ efforts resulted in a Garrett Taylor defensive touchdown to close out the third quarter of play.

Game-changing play from Micah Parsons and Garrett Taylor. pic.twitter.com/xvkrL65mKX — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 28, 2019

Brown and Parsons join fellow Big Ten players Minnesota wide receiver Tyler Johnson, Iowa defensive end A.J. Espenesa, and Michigan State defensive lineman Kenny Willekes on the All-Bowl team.

In addition to landing on Sports Illustrated’s All-Bowl roster, both Brown and Parsons were named to ESPN’s All-Bowl team earlier this week.

Parsons will return to Penn State next year for what most believe will be his final season as he continues to receive first-round NFL Draft buzz. Brown, on the other hand, has yet to say whether he’ll return to Happy Valley or opt for the 2020 NFL Draft.

