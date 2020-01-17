PSU news by
Tell Us Why You Dropped A Class During Syllabus Week

Staff
By Anthony Fiset
1/17/20 4:06 am

The add/drop period is a wonderful time of year: one glorious week to go to all of the classes that you scheduled months ago and decide if you really want to go through with them.

First impressions are important, so we want to know why you dropped a class during the first week of the semester. Was it something the teacher said? Something on the syllabus? An 8 a.m.? Fill out the form below to let us know and be featured on our website!

About the Author

Anthony Fiset

Anthony is a senior *gasp* majoring in Economics and a lifetime Costco Executive Member. If you are an employer, please hire him. Otherwise, direct all complaints to [email protected]

Comments

