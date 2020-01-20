Sonny Johnson Jr. Commits To Penn State Hoops’ Class Of 2022

Penn State hoops picked up a verbal commitment from sophomore guard Sonny Johnson Jr. of Garfield Heights, Ohio on Monday afternoon.

Penn State’s official team account and Johnson Jr. himself retweeted this tweet from his dad, who coaches him at Garfield Heights High School in the Cleveland area.

The 5’10” point guard chose the Nittany Lions over offers from Big Ten foes Michigan State and Nebraska, as well as Toledo and Kent State in his home state.

The most notable game in the sophomore’s young high school career to date was an 18-point outing against Spire Academy as a freshman. That’s against the likes of LaMelo Ball, who is currently ranked as a top-five NBA prospect according to most mock drafts.

Johnson Jr. averaged 15 points and six assists per game to start his sophomore campaign this winter, before an ACL injury ended his season on January 10. He’s currently Penn State’s only signee in both its 2021 and 2022 classes.

