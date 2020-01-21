OS Reviews: Sticky Paws At The BJC

Penn State Bakery introduced a new treat at the Bryce Jordan Center earlier this month: sticky paws. As the name suggests, sticky paws are giant, paw-shaped sticky buns, not unlike the famous grilled stickies the College Diner once served up.

The buns are $6 a piece at the BJC and come with a cup of icing to dip the paw in.

A few of our staffers reviewed the new treat on Saturday when the men’s basketball team caught the dub in a resounding victory over Ohio State. Much like the Nittany Lions’ upset performance, these treats didn’t disappoint.

Here’s what our staffers think about Penn State Bakery’s sticky paws.

Andy Mollenauer

Upon purchasing the sticky paws sticky bun, I was amazed at how massive it was to hold. It was much larger than I had originally anticipated.

As far as taste goes, it was a fabulous sticky bun. Dare I say, it was better than the famous grilled sticky. It’s a gargantuan glob of gooey goodness that is sure to spoil your dinner and curb your hunger for the rest of the day. I’m a big guy, so I thought I had plenty of room to put it, but I could barely finish it. I didn’t have room for anything else till the next day.

Overall, I highly recommend that everyone try the sticky paws. They’re fantastic.

Alexandra Ramos

Let me start off by saying that this thing was HUGE. I was not expecting that to be the case at all. In my mind, from the picture, I thought it was going to be about the size of a standard Cinnabon. But when I saw that the box was literally larger than both of my hands put together, I knew I was in for a sticky and messy ride.

All in all, it lived up to my expectations from the pictures. It was very easy to pull apart with minimal residual stickiness. The only thing I was a little disappointed in was that the icing was served on the side. It was sweet but once you took a few dips into it, it started to get more liquidity than I would like in an icing. Other than that, it was a sweet Penn State-themed treat that made my first basketball game even sweeter.

Alysa Rubin

At first glance, I really wasn’t sure what to make of the sticky paws. I was expecting a few smaller paw-shaped sticky buns. What I found, however, was much more. The sticky paw (yes, it’s only one) is a lot bigger than the pictures make it out to be. It was about the size of my hand and was covered with sweet, sticky goodness.

To make it even better, a frosting cup was conveniently included for dipping. I’d definitely recommend that you share this with a friend, because even though it’s delicious, it may be ~ too ~ sweet for some.

Matt Paolizzi

The first thing I noticed about my sticky paw was its size. It was almost as big as my head and came with a generous serving of tasty icing off to the side. I split it with fellow basketball beat writer and Onward State editor, Will Pegler, and I don’t think either of us felt disappointed in how much we got.

The $6 price was just right for the amount, especially in our world of overpriced concessions. It hit the spot too and gave me a nice sugar jolt to power me through covering Penn State’s win over No. 21 Ohio State. It was just a big grilled sticky taste-wise, but if you really want to overindulge while watching some shooty hoops, I recommend it.

