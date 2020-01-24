Penn State To Offer Paid Parental Leave For Full-Time Staff Beginning July 1

Penn State will expand paid parental leave for its benefits-eligible, full-time staff members beginning July 1, 2020. New parents employed at the university can receive four consecutive weeks of paid time off following the birth or adoption of their child.

In order to qualify, staff members must be employed in a benefits-eligible position for at least 12 months before their child’s birth or adoption. The leave’s four weeks of time off must be used within the first 90 days of leave.

Penn State’s new program will run concurrently with its Family Medical Leave Act and Short-Term Disability programs, the former of which provides employees with 12 weeks of unpaid leave for serious health conditions, bonding with new children, or other qualifying needs.

Although Penn State has provided paid time off for faculty since 2004, this is the first time these benefits will be expanded to full-time staff.

“We are delighted that Penn State is able to provide a paid parental leave benefit to our staff,” Lorraine Goffe, vice president for Human Resources and chief human resources officer, said in a release. “We understand the bond formed between a parent and a child can have a tremendous impact not only on the health of the child, but on the well-being of the family.”

Penn State, the top employer in Centre County, is one of few organizations providing paid leave in the county. Although Walmart, its sixth-largest employer, expanded paid leave to six weeks for full-time staff in 2018, Pennsylvania’s state government, the State College Area School District, and Weis Markets — the third, fourth, and ninth-largest employers in the county, respectively — don’t offer paid parental leave policies.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]