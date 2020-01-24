Penn State Women’s Volleyball Acquires Rutgers Transfer Anastasiya Kudryashova

Rutgers outside hitter Anastasiya Kudryashova has transferred to Penn State women’s volleyball after spending two seasons with the Scarlet Knights.

Kudryashova was spotted at a portion of the team’s spring practices in Rec Hall yesterday afternoon. She can be spotted next to freshman defensive specialist Macall Peed in the first two images below.

Spring training is back in action! pic.twitter.com/jZGfGzE1nh — Penn State Women’s Volleyball (@PennStateVBALL) January 23, 2020

Although Kudryashova isn’t officially listed on the team’s active roster just yet, she is featured as an undergraduate student in the Penn State directory, meaning she’s enrolled in classes this spring.

The 6’4″ outside hitter from Novosibirsk, Russia, totaled 134 kills in 28 total appearances for the Scarlet Knights. In her 62 sets played, Kudryashova also racked up 13 services aces and seven assists. She has a .141 career hitting percentage to her name.

Kudryashova’s transfer should prove beneficial to the Nittany Lions in 2020, as the team struggled greatly at outside hitter outside of Tori Gorrell and Jonni Parker. She’ll likely compete for a starting job alongside Allyson Cathey and Lauren Clark, who both earned starts in 2019.

Kudryashova will also be joined by fellow outside hitters and incoming freshmen Annie Cate Fitzpatrick and Macy Van Den Elzen. The respective 2019 Gatorade Volleyball Players of the Year for Florida and Pennsylvania will arrive in Happy Valley next fall.

At this point in time, the Nittany Lions have 16 players on next season’s roster. Gorrell, Kendall White, Keeton Holcomb, Emily Sciorra, and Kristin Krause each departed this offseason, while outside hitters Amanda Phegley and Sydney Ferguson transferred to North Carolina and NC State, respectively.

