Penn State Wrestling Outlasts Nebraska In Back-And-Forth Dual

Penn State wrestling needed all ten bouts to do it, but the Nittany Lions held off upset-minded Nebraska on Friday night in a wild, back-and-forth dual, winning 20-18.

The Cornhuskers’ lineup, with talent from top to bottom, pushed the Nittany Lions to the limits, sending the dual down to the final period of the final bout. However, a big win by true freshman heavyweight Seth Nevills clinched the win for Penn State and extended their dual winning streak to six.

How It Happened

The dual began at 125 lbs. where Brandon Meredith dropped a tight 3-1 decision in sudden victory against Alex Thomsen. After trailing 1-0 entering the third period, Meredith rallied with an escape to force sudden victory, but was taken down by Thomsen, which gave Nebraska an early 3-0 lead.

At 133 lbs., No. 4 Roman Bravo-Young got the Nittany Lions on the board with a major decision over No. 15 Ridge Lovett. Lovett hung with Bravo-Young for the first two and a half periods, trailing only 4-3 entering the bout’s final seconds, but a late flurry by the Nittany Lion blew the bout open. In the closing seconds, Bravo-Young scored a takedown, four near-fall points, and a riding time point to pull away and win 11-3. In the process, he put Penn State ahead of Nebraska 4-3.

No. 2 Nick Lee tacked on another four points with an impressive showing against No. 8 Chad Red. Although in the past, Red has posed a challenge to Lee, the Penn State junior controlled the match from start to finish, winning 9-1. In the bout, Lee scored four takedowns and clocked just under four minutes of riding time, as he extended the Nittany Lions’ lead to 8-3.

Nebraska answered with a big win at 149 lbs. as No. 14 Colin Purinton pinned Jarod Verkleeren. Leading 3-1 late in the third period, Purinton scored a decisive takedown that ended with Verkleeren being sent to his back and pinned. The fall halted Penn State’s momentum and put Nebraska back ahead 9-8.

No. 11 Peyton Robb ran the score up to 12-8 at the intermission with a 5-3 win over Bo Pipher.

Wrestling resumed at 165 lbs. with No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph stopping the bleeding and beating No. 5 Isaiah White 5-1 to make it 12-11. Joseph used a first-period takedown, second-period rideout, and big third period to top White, who he’s made a history of winning tight bouts against.

No. 1 Mark Hall once again proved how big the gap is between him and every other 174-pounder when put the Nittany Lions ahead with a pin against No. 5 Mikey Labriola. After jumping out to an 8-2 lead in the third period, Hall took Labriola to his back for the fall, which made it 17-12 Penn State entering the final three bouts.

Once again, though, as Penn State started to gain some momentum, Nebraska answered with a decisive blow. No. 8 Taylor Venz overpowered No. 6 Aaron Brooks down the stretch to win 9-5. Venz ended the bout with three takedowns, which made the difference in the win and helped him cut the Nittany Lions’ lead to 17-15.

The Cornhuskers ended up taking the lead on the following match as No. 8 Eric Schultz pulled out a 3-1 decision over No. 19 Shakur Rasheed at 197 lbs. After a scoreless first period, Schultz scored an escape and takedown in the second period to go up 3-0. An escape by Rasheed in the third would trim the lead, but not be enough to knock of Schultz, who put Nebraska up 18-17 entering the final bout.

At heavyweight, Seth Nevills met No. 15 Christian Lance with the dual on the line. The heavyweights were scoreless through the first period, but a rideout by Nevills in the second period gave him an advantage entering the final period. Nevills quickly escaped to start the period and added another takedown to take out Lance 4-0 and clinch the dual win for the Nittany Lions.

What’s Next

Penn State will have another big test next week when the team faces Iowa at 9 p.m. next Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.