Penn State Athletes React To Kobe Bryant’s Passing

The sports world was stunned on Sunday afternoon when NBA legend Kobe Bryant died at the age of 41 when his helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. He and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people who passed away in the crash.

Penn State men’s volleyball’s home match against USC was the first sporting event played in Happy Valley after Bryant’s passing. The team held a moment of silence in Rec Hall prior to first serve.

.@PennStateMVBALL held a moment of silence to honor the life of Kobe Bryant — the NBA legend who passed away on Sunday — prior to its match against USC. pic.twitter.com/2JUIqgMHI8 — Onward State (@OnwardState) January 26, 2020

Penn State men’s basketball head coach Pat Chambers no longer has a Twitter account, but he’ll speak to the media at a regularly-scheduled press conference at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Monday, January 27. Women’s basketball head coach Carolyn Kieger shared a message with the Bryant family along with Penn State football’s official team account.

Thank you @kobebryant for always inspiring us to go harder, give more, and to be better! #MambaForever https://t.co/VPoZh1mX2i — Carolyn Kieger (@CoachKiegs) January 27, 2020

Today, the sporting world lost a legend. RIP to one of the greats. #RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/skgP7iNfTP — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) January 27, 2020

In addition to those tributes, Penn State athletes and lettermen from across the country — including Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley, and Lamar Stevens — reacted to the story on Twitter as it was developing on Sunday.

Nooooooooooooo — Lamar Stevens (@LamarStevens11) January 26, 2020

Not Kobe — Saquon Barkley (@saquon) January 26, 2020

Please god not Kobe!! Man he was one of greatest. way too young to go like this man!!! — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) January 26, 2020

Please don’t take life for granted! You never know when it’s going to be your last! #RIPkobe — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_Parsons11) January 26, 2020

A true OG! Every day is a blessing…speechless https://t.co/LsU4MHmc0h — Noah Cain (@therealnoahcain) January 26, 2020

You can lose you’re everything…at any time…Live in the moment…I’ll forever cherish my yellow #8 jersey from the 2nd grade in so many ways.#MambaInPeace — LaMont Wade (@Goony_38) January 26, 2020

— Jayson Oweh (@JaysonOweh) January 26, 2020

Bro.. that’s crazy — RS3 (@TheSlade_Era) January 26, 2020

This can’t be real — Jason Cabinda (@jasoncabinda) January 26, 2020

Miles Sanders was one of many Philadelphia Eagles who reacted to the news on Twitter. Bryant’s love for the Birds was well-documented throughout his life — including when Philadelphia captured its first Super Bowl in 2018.

Speechless… proves that life is too short. Rest in Heaven, you a true role model @kobebryant #Mamba — Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) January 26, 2020

Bryant was known as a fierce competitor and all-time great NBA player. His legacy is unbelievably moving to so many, which is why those ranging from Saquon Barkley and Micah Parsons to Brazilian soccer icon Neymar, NHL star Alex Ovechkin, golf legend Tiger Woods, and thousands outside Staples Center in Los Angeles were so quick to share their reactions to the news and condolences to Bryant’s family.

Onward State would also like to offer its thoughts and prayers to Kobe Bryant’s family, friends, and anybody else who was impacted by Sunday’s tragedy.

