Penn State Athletes React To Kobe Bryant’s Passing
The sports world was stunned on Sunday afternoon when NBA legend Kobe Bryant died at the age of 41 when his helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California. He and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among the nine people who passed away in the crash.
Penn State men’s volleyball’s home match against USC was the first sporting event played in Happy Valley after Bryant’s passing. The team held a moment of silence in Rec Hall prior to first serve.
Penn State men’s basketball head coach Pat Chambers no longer has a Twitter account, but he’ll speak to the media at a regularly-scheduled press conference at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Monday, January 27. Women’s basketball head coach Carolyn Kieger shared a message with the Bryant family along with Penn State football’s official team account.
In addition to those tributes, Penn State athletes and lettermen from across the country — including Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley, and Lamar Stevens — reacted to the story on Twitter as it was developing on Sunday.
Miles Sanders was one of many Philadelphia Eagles who reacted to the news on Twitter. Bryant’s love for the Birds was well-documented throughout his life — including when Philadelphia captured its first Super Bowl in 2018.
Bryant was known as a fierce competitor and all-time great NBA player. His legacy is unbelievably moving to so many, which is why those ranging from Saquon Barkley and Micah Parsons to Brazilian soccer icon Neymar, NHL star Alex Ovechkin, golf legend Tiger Woods, and thousands outside Staples Center in Los Angeles were so quick to share their reactions to the news and condolences to Bryant’s family.
Onward State would also like to offer its thoughts and prayers to Kobe Bryant’s family, friends, and anybody else who was impacted by Sunday’s tragedy.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
Overheard On Zeno’s Bathroom Walls
“Get your shit together. Get it all together, and put it in a backpack. All your shit.”
Podward State Interviews: Astrophysics Professor Dr. Jason Wright
Podward State sat down with Penn State astrophysics professor Dr. Jason Wright to talk about his work on exoplanets and search for extraterrestrial life, and Penn State’s expanding role in space research.
Send this to a friend
Comments