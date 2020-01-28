Staff Picks: Best Buildings For Taking Breaks In Between Classes

We’ve all been there: leaving an 10 a.m. with two hours to kill before the next class starts.

You could go to the HUB, but that’s usually too noisy. You could go to the library, but you’d be lucky to find a seat. You could go all the way back to your dorm or apartment, but then why would you even go back to class?

It’s a tough decision students face every day, and if the new semester has you still trying to figure out the best way to plan your time off, some of our staffers weighed in on their favorite, secret study spots. Whether you’re looking to knock out some homework, watch Netflix, or simply just chill, there are a variety of places to hang that most students overlook.

Michael Tauriello: Chemistry/Huck Life Sciences Bridge

Imagine: It’s a cold, sunny day in State College, and everyone’s bustling around to get to their next class in Thomas. You don’t have classes for the next two hours after your class in Huck, but you also don’t feel like walking all the way back home (unless you live in Pollock or South.) Your solution? The Chemistry/Huck Life Sciences Bridge. You get a lovely overview of everyone frantically walking to class, while you can just sit back and relax in the chairs for a little bit. There’s something about having a literal overview of a part of the world that calms me down and gets me set for the second half of my day.

Emma Dieter: Chambers Building

For awhile, the Chambers Building wasn’t really anything special. It was simply just another outdated building on campus. But over the past few years, Chambers has undergone some major renovations. There are several study rooms and pods available on the second floor of the building with sleek, new furniture and screen-sharing TVs. Plus, because the whole entire area is still relatively new, not a lot of students go there to study. It’s a hidden gem that I frequent every Tuesday and Thursday.

Jared Raggi: Waring Commons

Last semester, I had a class in Waring Commons early in the morning. The class was very boring, but always ended early. By the time I was done, I had about a 30-minute gap until my next class began. My early morning class was located right next to Sisu, the coffee shop in the West Food District. Being the tired college student that I am, this was the absolute best spot for me to waste time at. I could go grab a coffee to wake myself up and then sit in the big, comfy chairs and wait for my next class to begin. The combination of these two features became essential in helping me power through my day.

Andy Mollenauer: Ferguson Building, Underneath The Stairs

The nicest thing about studying under the stairwell in Ferguson is that not a lot of people come through that area. It’s a perfect place to sit and hang out without people around and where I bring lunch everyday between classes. There’s also plenty of space down there, so you don’t need to worry about being packed in with a group of strangers or being in the way as people walk by.

Ryen Gailey: Biobehavioral Health Building

My favorite place to stop in between classes is the BBH building. For me, I feel like the location of BBH is close enough to all my classes, but far enough from bustling places like the HUB or the library. The building has the perfect ratio of comfy chairs to high top tables. There’s even a nice panel of windows that I find really enjoyable to sit by, look out from, and people watch. There are so many levels that I rarely find myself without a spot and I like the high top tables because there’s usually an outlet nearby — unlike some of the dreaded spots in the HUB. While BBH is mainly filled with offices and only three classrooms, it is generally a quiet place, which is great. If you climb the stairs to the fourth floor, the view is spectacular and there’s a garden that overlooks the HUB. It’s totally worth the hike from wherever your classes were or may be to spend some time here.

Andrew Woodman: West Halls Computer Lab

Between classes, I like to chill in the West Halls computer lab. It’s wayyyyy less crowded than the library, and I don’t need to spend half-an-hour looking for an open seat. With all that time saved, I can actually get all of my work done and relax in a stress-free environment.

Owen Abbey: Osmond Laboratory

Yes, Osmond is known for having super hot and uncomfortable classrooms; I won’t argue. But the lounge area in the front of the building is actually very nice. The couches are fairly comfortable, there’s usually always room to sit, and there are computers if you need to print stuff out. Some may wonder, “Why don’t you just go to the HUB?” And to that I say, have you seen the lines for Starbucks, Chick-Fil-A, and Panda Express? The HUB is packed, and you’d be lucky to find a seat. Osmond is by far the superior place along Pollock Road for a mid-day layover.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Staff Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

Penn State Desk Superlatives Just like Goldilocks found out, some are too small, while others are too hard. But a special few are juuuust right.