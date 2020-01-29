Defensive Lineman Jake Wilson Commits To Penn State Football As Preferred Walk-On

Penn State football landed a verbal commitment from class of 2020 defensive end Jake Wilson on Tuesday night.

Wilson, who has scholarship offers from Army, Brown, and Yale, is set to join James Franklin’s program as a preferred walk-on, according to 247Sports.

I am honored to announce I have committed to The Penn State University to continue my football and academic career #WeAre pic.twitter.com/Alkyo3IDIp — Jake Wilson (@wjake17) January 29, 2020

The newest Nittany Lion hails from Nazareth, Pennsylvania, and he played his high school ball at Nazareth High in his hometown, which is just outside of Allentown in northeastern Pennsylvania. He registered 18 sacks and 39 tackles-for-loss during his senior year, and he also served as one of his squad’s captains in 2019.

Nazareth put up a 12-2 record in 2019 with Wilson in the team as a key contributor. The Eagles made a run to the quarterfinals in the Class 6A PIAA state championship, but they were eliminated from the competition via a 45-24 loss to St. Joseph’s Prep. In addition to his duties on the defensive side of the ball, Wilson played offensive tackle for Nazareth last year.

Penn State’s newest player also plays baseball in high school, and he’ll wind up as a very late addition to the Nittany Lions’ recruiting class of 2020. James Franklin and his staff weren’t expected to make too many late splashes in the current recruiting cycle after securing 27 signees during on December 18 — the first day of the Early Signing Period.

The 2020 recruiting cycle officially comes to a close on Wednesday, February 5. As things stand right now, Penn State’s class of 2020 stacks up as the No. 13 crop of newcomers in the nation and third in the Big Ten behind Ohio State (No. 5 nationally) and Michigan (No. 10).

You can get a glimpse of what Nazareth will bring to Happy Valley by checking out his highlight reel here.

