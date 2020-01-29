Penn State Hoops Honoring Kobe Bryant With Shirts, Shoes vs. Indiana
As the latest team to honor the late Kobe Bryant, Penn State basketball players remembered the Black Mamba with a series of tributes before their game against Indiana on Wednesday.
Players took the court in shirts with Bryant’s No. 24 during pregame warmups. Several also wore Bryant’s line of Nike shoes with messages honoring him written on them.
Bryant and eight others, including his daughter Gigi, died tragically in a helicopter crash on Sunday. The Nittany Lions’ gesture toward Bryant on Wednesday is their latest display of remembrance to the all-time great and Philly native.
On Monday, Pat Chambers delivered a poignant statement about Bryant’s passing during his weekly media availability.
“It’s unfortunate that tragedy puts life in perspective for everybody,” he said. “What’s truly important is, obviously, faith, family, and friends, and today we woke up with a great reminder [of that]. If you didn’t go home last night and hug your kids, you should’ve — that’s what I do. At any second, it could be gone.
Lamar Stevens, who grew up always wearing a signed Bryant jersey, also discussed his passing on the Big Ten Network on Tuesday.
Several other Penn State sports figures, including Saquon Barkley, Carolyn Kieger, and Micah Parsons have also remembered Bryant on social media.
Other college and NBA teams have donned shirts and shoes honoring Bryant and Gigi in the days since their passing.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
The Im-Pasta-ble Has Been Done: Power Ranking Dining Hall Pasta
Which dining hall has perfected the classic Italian dish? The pasta-bilities are endless!
Pat Chambers, Lamar Stevens Continue To Lead Penn State Hoops With ‘Mamba Mentality’
Penn State men’s basketball’s head coach and star player have been following the mantra of Kobe Bryant all season long.
Send this to a friend
Comments