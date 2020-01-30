Staff Picks: The Most Annoying Buildings On Campus

There are hundreds of buildings on Penn State’s campus. Some are wackily named, others are strangely angled, and a large percentage seem to obnoxiously blast the heat 24/7.

If you groan every time you pick classes and see you have a class in that certain building you despise, don’t worry, you’re not alone. Our staffers too echo these irritants with passion. So we went ahead and compiled a list of the most annoying buildings on campus that bother us to no end.

Michael Tauriello: Frear Building

The Frear Building is divided into north and south halves. When thinking about the names of the two halves, you would assume they would be similar. But no, there’s plenty more to think about than just directions here.

The north side is called “Frear North”, but the south side is called “South Frear.” The names are fine by themselves, but when you put the two together, it bugs me to no end. Why couldn’t it just be “Frear North” and “Frear South” or “North Frear” and “South Frear?” What if you put “Frear South” into a GPS and the GPS can’t find the building because you got confused by the names? Consistency makes things easy. Names of buildings are just not meant to be inconsistent and difficult.

Ryen Gailey: Osmond Laboratory

I’ve luckily only had one class is Osmond, but it was enough for me to muster up some serious harsh feelings towards that building. I’d say the only saving grace for this building is its semi-comfortable chairs in the lobby. The classrooms are stuffy, it always feels like its a million degrees in there, and the desks are bunched too closely together.

On top of that, the classroom I was in had chalkboards which in and of itself is irritating, but then the rooms never had any chalk! Ugh, the disgrace.

Anthony Colucci: Old Botany Building

The name “Old Botany Building” implies the existence of a “New Botany Building.” Yet, I have never seen such a thing, and I believe the world is a worse place because of that.

Matt DiSanto: Oswald Tower

Although Penn State is home to plenty of weird buildings, no structure confuses me more than Oswald Tower. Located in the heart of campus between Burrowes and Pond Lab, this tower houses Penn State’s Office of Physical Plant. The strange thing? The entire building is on a 45-degree angle and is one of the only structures on campus that isn’t perpendicular to its surroundings.

Now, buildings like Forum and Westgate? I get it. They’re irregular shapes and can’t just fit in ordinarily. But Oswald Tower is a damn rectangle, and I can’t think of a single good reason why it needs to be this way, which is exactly why it’s so infuriating. Perhaps one day we’ll finally get the answers we need.

About the Author

Staff Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

