Parking On Pattee Mall In 1940: The Ultimate Flex
Did you know that cars used to be allowed to drive and park on Pattee Mall? Me neither.
But if you think that students driving Lamborghinis around State College today are flexing, imagine a student pulling up to the library in a 1940 Plymouth in a time when World War II was just beginning and Americans barely had one car per household. A college student with a car was pretty much unheard of unless Henry Ford was your grandfather.
As someone who walks everywhere on campus in 2020, I literally cannot imagine walking up to the library and passing a row of car-driving snobs.
It’s already hard enough to navigate the high-traffic Pattee Mall without automobiles. If someone was whipping up and down the path by Burrows, it’d be even more difficult.
Those same motorists were probably tearing Old Main lawn up with donuts and parking their super cool hot rods in East Commons. What happened when it snowed?
Of course, I am just speaking from a place of extreme jealousy because I wish I could flex like that. Or just roll up to the library steps.
