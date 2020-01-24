KJ Hamler, Yetur Gross-Matos Both First Rounders In Mel Kiper’s First Mock Draft

ESPN NFL Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. released his first 2020 NFL mock draft on Friday, which predicts Penn State football stars KJ Hamler and Yetur Gross-Matos will both be late first-round picks.

Kiper Jr. foresees Gross-Matos heading to Tennessee at No. 29 overall and Hamler trekking up north to Green Bay at No. 30 overall.

2020 Mock Draft 1.0: https://t.co/NZGhHyChP2 — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) January 24, 2020

Hamler was Sean Clifford’s go-to target this past season, which resulted in 56 receptions for 904 yards and eight touchdowns. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors and easily stood out as one of the faster receivers in the Big Ten.

Gross-Matos, on the other hand, has constantly received first-round NFL Draft buzz ever since he declared back in December. The stud defensive end totaled 111 tackles, 36.5 tackles-for-loss, and 18.5 sacks in his three-year career with the Nittany Lions.

Earlier this year, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller saw Gross-Matos going No. 20 overall in the draft, while CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson pegged him at No. 28 overall. Regardless, Gross-Matos and Hamler should each rest easy about hearing their name called come April.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri