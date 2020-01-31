Super Bowl Bar Deals In State College

Whether you like football or don’t understand the sport, you’ve likely tuned into at least one or two Super Bowls in your life. There’s arguably no bigger sporting event in modern day America.

One of the more common ways many Staters celebrate the occasion is by partaking in the consumption of a beverage or two at their favorite bar.

For those who are of-legal-drinking-age, it can prove difficult to hunt down the bar deals going on this Sunday, February 2. So, we did it for you:

Doggie’s Pub

Though Doggie’s beloved outdoor seating area might be closed for the winter, that doesn’t mean there aren’t still plenty of spots indoors to catch the game. The spot’s Sunday night drink deals are:

$6.50 Release Valves — all day

$1 off well drinks, White Claws, and on-tap Smirnoff — 9-11 p.m.

$6 select draft beer pitchers — 9-11 p.m.

Champs Downtown

One of the country’s favorite bars and the largest sports bar State College has to offer, Champs will definitely be one of the more crowded joints this Sunday. Champs drink deals for the Super Bowl are:

$3 Mimosas and brunchboxes — all day

$4 Pedia-Bombs — all day

$1 Tacos — 2 p.m. – midnight

Cafe 210

Ah, the home of our beloved Cafe Teas. While there aren’t any Long Island tea deals this Sunday, there are a couple of others. Check them out:

$5 Buffalo chicken dip — all day

$4 Troeg’s 24 oz. drafts — all day

$3 Almeca Altos margaritas — all day

Local Whiskey

Just above the Phyrst is Local Whiskey. While a bit more expensive, the bar does have better TVs than its downstairs neighbor. Local Whiskey’s drink deals for Sunday include:

$2 off Signature whiskey flights — 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

$6 House Manhattans — 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

The Phyrst

While the Phyrst only has a couple of tiny televisions, if worst comes to worst, you might end up there. Here’s what you need to know:

$2 Jack and Coke — all day

$5 Irish Trash Cans — all day

$4 Jameson shots, green tea shots — all day

$3 Guinness, Skinny Bitch, Skinny Margarita — all day

$1.50 Fireball Jello hots — 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Pickle’s

One of the most underrated spots to catch a game is Pickle’s. Plus, there’s going to be some great drink deals:

$4 Blue Moon drafts, $9 pitchers — all day

$3 Smirnoff vodka drinks — 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

$2.50 well liquor and house wines — 10 p.m. – 12 a.m.

If your downtown bar is having Super Bowl specials this Sunday, and you’re not included in this list, email Emma Dieter for inclusion and so she knows how to plan her night best.

