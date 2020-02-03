PSU news by
Penn State Football’s DJ Brown Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Sarah Snyder | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
2/3/20 5:30 pm

Penn State football defensive back DJ Brown has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a message he posted on his Twitter account Monday afternoon.

“I am truly thankful for being able to attend Penn State these past three years,” Brown wrote. “The fan base and the memories have been incredible. But upon graduation this summer, I plan to transfer and pursue another opportunity elsewhere.”

Brown redshirted his freshman year and hasn’t seen much playing time since. He didn’t play in 2018 and totaled five tackles, one pass deflection, and one forced fumble in seven appearances this past season.

With Tariq Castro-Fields returning next season — as well as Keaton Ellis, Trent Gordon, and Marquis Wilson in the picture — finding playing time would continue to be a challenge should Brown return to Happy Valley.

Brown joins a host of Nittany Lions in the transfer portal including offensive lineman Hunter Kelly and defensive linemen Daniel Joseph and Ellison Jordan. Earlier this year, former five-star recruit Justin Shorter entered the transfer portal and found a new home with the Florida Gators.

About the Author

Gabe Angieri

Gabe Angieri is a freshman majoring in broadcast journalism. He grew up in Lindenhurst, NY and has had the absolute misfortune of rooting for the Jets, Mets, and Knicks. If you want to see his rants on all of his teams follow him on twitter @gabeangieri

