Penn State Hoops Ranked No. 22 In AP Top 25 Poll

Penn State men’s basketball is back in the AP Top 25 poll for a second consecutive week.

The Nittany Lions collected wins over Indiana and Nebraska this past week, and climbed two spots to No. 22 in the Top 25.

JUST IN: @PennStateMBB moved up two spots to No. 22 in this week's @AP_Top25 poll following back-to-back wins over Indiana and Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/3oJxsIRVXM — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 3, 2020

Pat Chambers’ squad has now won four consecutive games, which is tied for the longest current winning streak in the Big Ten with Maryland. Penn State also holds a 16-5 record overall, with a 6-4 mark in Big Ten play. The Nittany Lions are among four other conference teams ranked in the AP poll, including No. 9 Maryland, No. 16 Michigan State, No. 17 Iowa, and No. 20 Illinois.

Penn State’s 76-64 victory over Nebraska on Saturday night included a dominant second half in which it built up a 20-point lead that made it impossible for the Cornhuskers to keep up. Myles Dread had a resurgent performance with a team-leading 14 points, while Lamar Stevens and Myreon Jones each put up 13.

The Nittany Lions sit between No. 21 Creighton and No. 23 Arizona in this week’s poll. Baylor remains to be the No. 1 team in the nation with a 19-1 overall record, while Gonzaga trails behind at No. 2 for the third consecutive week.

The tough Big Ten schedule will continue on for Penn State this week, as the next test will come when it travels to East Lansing to take on No. 16 Michigan State. That contest will tip off at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4 and can be watched on the Big Ten Network.

About the Author

Will Pegler Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

