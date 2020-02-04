PSU news by
Penn State Hoops To Host ‘Everyone Is Awesome Day’ Game In Partnership With Special Olympics

Michael Tauriello | Onward State
By Gabe Angieri
2/4/20 4:13 am

Penn State men’s basketball will host an “Everyone Is Awesome Day” during its game against Minnesota at 4 p.m. Saturday, February 8. The day of celebration will see members of the men’s basketball team joined by friends from the Special Olympics.

The first 1,000 students in attendance will receive a Lamar Stevens t-shirt jersey. In addition, the first 500 kids 12 & under will also receive a t-shirt jersey. In honor of Lamar Stevens scoring 2,000 points, the first 2,000 fans will receive a children’s book authored by Lamar Stevens. The book is titled “Lamar’s Climb: A Journey To Happy Valley.”

Stevens teamed up with LifeLink PSU and Special Olympics PA on the book, which was illustrated by kids with Down syndrome. In addition to the book giveaway, Stevens and the artists featured will have a book signing after the game.

