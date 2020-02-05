Elevated Lead Levels Found In Tyson Building Water

The water fountains in Tyson Building are closed due to water quality issues, namely elevated levels of lead, found in recent sampling.

According to a statement, the lead is an issue that’s localized in Tyson and isn’t present in other buildings. The Office of Physical Plant is now doing extensive water testing and flushing to evaluate the intermittent water quality issues and locate the source. In the meantime, bottled water is being provided throughout the building.

In 2016, the university announced it had found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in some residential buildings on campus while conducting routine tests. A year later, it issued a second release that said it doesn’t use lead piping anywhere on campus.

University spokesperson Lisa Powers re-affirmed that there are no known lead pipes in the University Park campus water distribution system, but lead in the water may be due to conditions unique to a specific building. Such unique conditions can include the presence of lead solder or brass faucets, fittings, and valves containing lead.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Penn State Roommates Embark On Pong Table Business Venture “We find it very therapeutic and genuinely have a good time spending time together and being creative.”