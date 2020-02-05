Elevated Lead Levels Found In Tyson Building Water
The water fountains in Tyson Building are closed due to water quality issues, namely elevated levels of lead, found in recent sampling.
According to a statement, the lead is an issue that’s localized in Tyson and isn’t present in other buildings. The Office of Physical Plant is now doing extensive water testing and flushing to evaluate the intermittent water quality issues and locate the source. In the meantime, bottled water is being provided throughout the building.
In 2016, the university announced it had found elevated levels of lead in drinking water in some residential buildings on campus while conducting routine tests. A year later, it issued a second release that said it doesn’t use lead piping anywhere on campus.
University spokesperson Lisa Powers re-affirmed that there are no known lead pipes in the University Park campus water distribution system, but lead in the water may be due to conditions unique to a specific building. Such unique conditions can include the presence of lead solder or brass faucets, fittings, and valves containing lead.
We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.
