Bethlehem Offensive Lineman George French Commits To Penn State Football As Preferred Walk-On

Penn State football added its second preferred walk-on of this week when class of 2020 offensive lineman George French committed to the team on Thursday.

French is an offensive tackle who hails from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and played his high school ball at Bethlehem Catholic.

I’m beyond excited and blessed to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at THE Pennsylvania State University! I want to thank my friends, family, and most importantly my coaches who got me to where I am today.. #weare @coachjfranklin @CoachTrautFB pic.twitter.com/lyqyexpr9O — George French II (@gwfII) January 30, 2020

They say that you can’t teach size, but fortunately for French, he has this in spades. Penn State’s newest walk-on checks in at 6’8″ (!) and 300 pounds (!!). French, who’s set to become the tallest player on Penn State’s football team since he’s an inch taller than Zack Kuntz, is passing up scholarship offers from Lehigh and UMass, among others, to walk onto James Franklin’s program.

According to MaxPreps, French played defensive end and — wait for it — wide receiver for Bethlehem Catholic in 2019. The newest Nittany Lion’s Hudl highlight tape, however, only showcases his play at offensive tackle and on the defensive line. MaxPreps’ apparent error teases potentially-hilarious footage of helpless high school defensive backs trying to cover a literal giant in French, but that unfortunately doesn’t seem to exist.

At any rate, Bethlehem Catholic put up a 7-5 record last season with French in the team. The Hawks were bounced out of the Class AAAA playoffs by Pottsville by a final score of 18-13 to cap off their season.

French joins defensive lineman Jake Wilson as the second preferred walk-on to commit to Penn State football this week. Wilson and French are both late additions to James Franklin’s 2020 recruiting class, which consists of 27 players who signed their national letters of intent on December 18.

The Nittany Lions weren’t expected to make much recruiting noise after the Early Signing Period came to a close, and aside from these two walk-ons, not much of note has happened for Franklin and co. on the recruiting trail since then.

