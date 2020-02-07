PSU news by
Apply To Be Onward State Stud Mikey Mandarino’s Valentine

Anthony Colucci | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
2/7/20 4:17 am

In one week, couples will flood your Instagram feeds with sappy posts about how much they love each other on a specific day, because society tells them to do so. If the dread of this imminent annual quarter-life crisis is weighing on you and you’re worried that you’ll spend Valentine’s Day 2020 alone at a bar or in the Redifer basement once again, put the Ben and Jerry’s back in the freezer and consider applying to be Onward State stud Mikey Mandarino’s date.

However, we don’t want this to be too much of a blind date. So let’s introduce our man of the hour. So, why don’t we introduce him?

Mikey is an Onward State editor and a senior journalism major from Bedminster (yes, that Bedminster), NJ. He has a twin who goes to the University of Tennessee, and they grew up on a horse farm, so readers with Big Horse Girl Energy are strongly encouraged to apply. Here’s a look at him (his twin looks pretty similar if you’re looking for a potential double date):

And below is everything else you need to know about the man known affectionately in press boxes across the Big Ten as “Mickey from Onward.”

Name: Michael Perry Mandarino

Age: 22

Height/weight: 5’9″, 145 lbs.

Looking for: a woman who wants to go Jeepin’ with the top down and will laugh at him quoting The Office

Interests: all sports, but especially hockey (#LikeMySport); painfully stereotypical New Jersey culture like Bruce Springsteen and diner food

Likes: the New Jersey Devils, Twisted Tea, the occasional rum and Coke, his father, chicken parm, the Gaff dance floor

Dislikes: using his inside voice, people who bring up Taylor Hall’s trade to the Arizona Coyotes, twin-size beds, Everton FC

Fun fact: He’s never eaten ranch dressing before. One time, he was served it on a side salad at the Corner Room, but never actually ate the salad.

Apply for a chance to go on a Valentine’s Day date with Mikey below!

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

Comments

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

