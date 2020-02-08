Report: Penn State Football Hires South Carolina’s John Scott Jr. As Defensive Line Coach

Penn State football has reportedly found its Sean Spencer replacement.

The program will bring on John Scott Jr. from South Carolina as its new defensive line coach, according to The State — a newspaper based in Columbia, South Carolina.

Assistant coaches John Scott Jr. and Thomas Brown are leaving South Carolina football after just one season, heading to Penn State and the Los Angeles Rams, respectively, according to reports. https://t.co/0AGjjcjX7p — The State Newspaper (@thestate) February 8, 2020

Scott Jr. was linked with the position over the past couple days. He spent one season on the Gamecocks’ staff as their defensive line coach, but Scott Jr. has a decade of experience at both the collegiate and NFL levels.

Before joining South Carolina, Scott Jr. was a member of Arkansas’ coaching staff for two seasons. The Greer, South Carolina native was the defensive tackles’ coach in 2017 before taking charge of the entire defensive line for the following season.

Penn State’s newest coach was a member of the New York Jets’ coaching staff in 2015 and 2016, first serving as a defensive quality control coach before earning a promotion to assistant defensive line coach for his second season with the Jets. In 2015, New York’s defense led the NFL in red zone efficiency and rushing touchdowns allowed, and that *almost* carried Gang Green to the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Scott Jr. has also made stops at Texas Tech — where he coached Kerry Hyder to all-Big 12 honors — Georgia Southern, and Western Carolina throughout his career. He played football at Western Carolina as a defensive end, and he earned all-conference honors following the 1998 season.

Now that Scott Jr.’s hiring is official, Penn State has brought on four new coaches this offseason. Offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, and offensive line coach Phil Trautwein were hired to replace Ricky Rahne, Gerad Parker, and Matt Limegrover, respectively.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Mikey Mandarino Mikey is a senior majoring in journalism who's a Senior Editor for Onward State. He's from Bedminster, New Jersey, so naturally, Mikey is way too obnoxious about all the best things his home state has to offer. Mikey also loves to play golf, but he sucks at it because golf is really hard. You can follow Mikey on Twitter @Mikey_Mandarino in order to fill your timeline with all the hockey/golf content you'll ever need. You can also send all hate mail, death threats, and your vote for the best chicken parm in State College to [email protected]