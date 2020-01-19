PSU news by
Penn State Football Hires Taylor Stubblefield As Wide Receivers Coach

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
1/19/20 1:11 pm

Penn State football has hired Miami (FL) wide receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield to the same position on James Franklin’s coaching staff.

Stubblefield will be the Nittany Lions’ fourth wide receivers coach in as many seasons after Gerad Parker left the team to take West Virginia’s offensive coordinator gig.

“It’s a great honor to join Coach Franklin and the Penn State football family,” Stubblefield said in a release. “As a product of the Big Ten, I embrace the magnitude of coaching at one of the premier programs in the nation and in one of the most accomplished conferences in all of college football. My family and I are fired up to call State College home.”

The newest member of James Franklin’s coaching staff played football at Purdue, and he was a consensus All-American and finalist for the Biletnikoff Award — given to the nation’s top receiver — in 2004. As far as his coaching career is concerned, Stubblefield has more than a decade worth of experience as a wide receivers coach at a number of different universities across the country.

Stubblefield most recently spent the 2019 season at Miami (FL) after a two-season term at Air Force. He also spent two years at Utah after serving as the wide receivers coach at Central Michigan, New Mexico, and Wake Forest in 2011, 2012, and 2013, respectively.

In 2016, Stubblefield took a brief break from the college game to serve as the wide receivers coach for the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts. He’s been the wide receivers coach of every team he’s worked for — including Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, and Illinois State in the late 2000s.

Penn State’s newest wide receivers coach will take on a position group that lost star player KJ Hamler to the NFL Draft and former five-star recruit Justin Shorter to the transfer portal. Rising junior Jahan Dotson is primed to become the top wideout for Sean Clifford to work with in 2020.

