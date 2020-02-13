Devon Still Highlights Speakers For TEDxPSU 2020
Former Penn State football player and pediatric cancer advocate Devon Still will be one of 10 speakers who presents at the 10th annual TEDxPSU conference this weekend. The conference will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 16 at Schwab Auditorium.
For the last decade, TEDxPSU has showcased inspiring ideas, research, and values through live talks and videos put on by the Penn State community and outside speakers. The goal of this conference is to unify students across all Penn State campuses to participate in meaningful dialogue about the challenges and opportunities facing our society.
The theme of this year’s conference is “Continuum.”
“Continuum is all about recognizing the continuums we interact with and comprehending them, whether that be within time, communities, or the continuums that exist within ourselves,” representatives from TEDxPSU said in a release.
This year, TEDxPSU will host 10 different speakers who will talk about a variety of topics. The speakers are:
Frances Blanchette
- Assistant director of Penn State’s Center for Language Science
- Assistant research professor in psychology
Nate Brown
- Professor of mathematics
- Researcher in theoretical mathematics
- Principal investigator of STEM Diversity Lab
Jim Fitzgerald
- Former FBI special agent
- Criminal profiler
- Forensic linguistic lead investigator for Unabomber case
Judy Grisel
- Professor of psychology
- Researcher in neuroscience and addiction
- Author of “Never Enough”
Stan Herd
- Earthworks artist
- Sustainability, conservation, and social justice advocate
Will Hunt
- Investigative journalist
- Author of “Underground”
John Liechty
- Professor of business
- Expert in marketing
- Computational statistics and high-performance computing
- Lead organizer of the DoDD-Frank Act
Annabelle Schmitt
- Micro-influencer
- Social justice advocate
Candis Watts Smith
- Associate professor of political science and African-American Studies
Devon Still
- Professional athlete
- Motivational speaker
- Pediatric cancer advocate
Tickets for this event are $3 for students and $4 for non-students. They can be purchased at the HUB from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday February 14 or at the door on Sunday.
