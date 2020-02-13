Devon Still Highlights Speakers For TEDxPSU 2020

Former Penn State football player and pediatric cancer advocate Devon Still will be one of 10 speakers who presents at the 10th annual TEDxPSU conference this weekend. The conference will take place at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 16 at Schwab Auditorium.

For the last decade, TEDxPSU has showcased inspiring ideas, research, and values through live talks and videos put on by the Penn State community and outside speakers. The goal of this conference is to unify students across all Penn State campuses to participate in meaningful dialogue about the challenges and opportunities facing our society.

The theme of this year’s conference is “Continuum.”

“Continuum is all about recognizing the continuums we interact with and comprehending them, whether that be within time, communities, or the continuums that exist within ourselves,” representatives from TEDxPSU said in a release.

This year, TEDxPSU will host 10 different speakers who will talk about a variety of topics. The speakers are:

Frances Blanchette

Assistant director of Penn State’s Center for Language Science

Assistant research professor in psychology

Nate Brown

Professor of mathematics

Researcher in theoretical mathematics

Principal investigator of STEM Diversity Lab

Jim Fitzgerald

Former FBI special agent

Criminal profiler

Forensic linguistic lead investigator for Unabomber case

Judy Grisel

Professor of psychology

Researcher in neuroscience and addiction

Author of “Never Enough”

Stan Herd

Earthworks artist

Sustainability, conservation, and social justice advocate

Will Hunt

Investigative journalist

Author of “Underground”

John Liechty

Professor of business

Expert in marketing

Computational statistics and high-performance computing

Lead organizer of the DoDD-Frank Act

Annabelle Schmitt

Micro-influencer

Social justice advocate

Candis Watts Smith

Associate professor of political science and African-American Studies

Devon Still

Professional athlete

Motivational speaker

Pediatric cancer advocate

Tickets for this event are $3 for students and $4 for non-students. They can be purchased at the HUB from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday February 14 or at the door on Sunday.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author