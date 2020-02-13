PSU news by
Legion Of Blue To Hold Ticket Sale For Penn State Hoops’ Game Against Northwestern

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Will Pegler
2/13/20 4:02 am

The Legion of Blue — Penn State men’s basketball’s official student section — will hold student ticket sales for the Nittany Lions’ Saturday-afternoon game against Northwestern at the HUB from 3-5 p.m. on Thursday and 11-2 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Tickets will cost $5, and they will also be sold to students at the Bryce Jordan Center’s entrance while supplies last before Penn State’s game starts at noon on Saturday. The first 1,000 students in attendance will also receive free Team Ream shirts.

The Nittany Lions’ are expected to have a large crowd at the BJC after selling out the arena last weekend for the first time since 2011. Pat Chambers’ squad will welcome a Northwestern team that’s currently 6-16 and 1-11 in the Big Ten. Penn State, on the other hand, is 19-5 overall and holds a 9-4 Big Ten record that puts it at second place in the conference.

After Saturday’s contest, the Nittany Lions’ will only play three more games at the BJC before the regular season wraps up in early March. Lamar Stevens and co. are currently 12-1 on their home court. Penn State’s only loss of the season came against Wisconsin on January 11.

Penn State is currently ranked No. 13 in the AP Top 25 poll, and it has a solid chance of #climbing into the top 10 with a victory over the Wildcats on Saturday. If you don’t get a ticket to Saturday’s noon tip-off, you’ll be able to catch the action on the Big Ten Network.

About the Author

Will Pegler

Will is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's assistant sports editor. He is from Darien, Connecticut and is a lifelong Penn State football fan. He loves a good 80's comedy movie, The Office, and the New York Yankees and Giants. You can catch some of his ridiculous sports takes on his Twitter @gritdude and yell at him on his email [email protected]

