PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

Athletics

Penn State Hoops Sells Out BJC For First Time Since 2011

Ryan Parsons | Onward State
By Ryan Parsons
2/7/20 5:42 pm

If you haven’t already gotten tickets for Penn State men’s basketball’s showdown with Minnesota this Saturday, you’re out of luck. The Bryce Jordan Center has officially been sold out to the general public, the team announced Friday on Twitter.

This is the first time the Bryce Jordan Center has been sold out for a basketball game since March of 2011, when the Nittany Lions hosted No. 1 Ohio State. Penn State fell 82-61 to a Buckeye team that made it to the Sweet Sixteen that year, but our staff has different ideas about how the Nittany Lions will fare on Saturday.

Penn State previously played in front of a sold out “home” crowd at the Palestra in Philadelphia earlier this year, when it took down Big Ten foe Iowa 89-86. Although the Palestra was packed to the brim, the BJC has nearly double the capacity of the University of Pennsylvania’s historic arena.

This Saturday’s game against Minnesota will also be “Everyone Is Awesome Day” at the BJC, featuring the team joined by friends from the Special Olympics, and a giveaway of Lamar Steven’s children’s book. The team is also encouraging the sellout crowd to wear white to the game.

For those who weren’t able to snag a ticket, the game will tip-off at 4 p.m., and will be available on the Big Ten Network.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Ryan Parsons

Ryan is a Sophmore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform

Children’s Book Highlight Of Lamar Stevens’ Service-Focused Senior Year

“In my four years here, I’ve been surrounded by great people, so this year was really more about me serving instead of just taking everything for what it is. That’s something I’ve taken pride in and focused on a lot more.”

RE//BAR Closes, Stage West Set To Open THON Weekend

Stage West is set to open February 21 and will feature musical acts of all genres.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend