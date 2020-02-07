Penn State Hoops Sells Out BJC For First Time Since 2011
If you haven’t already gotten tickets for Penn State men’s basketball’s showdown with Minnesota this Saturday, you’re out of luck. The Bryce Jordan Center has officially been sold out to the general public, the team announced Friday on Twitter.
This is the first time the Bryce Jordan Center has been sold out for a basketball game since March of 2011, when the Nittany Lions hosted No. 1 Ohio State. Penn State fell 82-61 to a Buckeye team that made it to the Sweet Sixteen that year, but our staff has different ideas about how the Nittany Lions will fare on Saturday.
Penn State previously played in front of a sold out “home” crowd at the Palestra in Philadelphia earlier this year, when it took down Big Ten foe Iowa 89-86. Although the Palestra was packed to the brim, the BJC has nearly double the capacity of the University of Pennsylvania’s historic arena.
This Saturday’s game against Minnesota will also be “Everyone Is Awesome Day” at the BJC, featuring the team joined by friends from the Special Olympics, and a giveaway of Lamar Steven’s children’s book. The team is also encouraging the sellout crowd to wear white to the game.
For those who weren’t able to snag a ticket, the game will tip-off at 4 p.m., and will be available on the Big Ten Network.
