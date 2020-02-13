PSU news by
Locust Lane Brewery Offers Specialty THON Beer, Pledges Donations FTK

By Anthony Colucci
2/13/20 4:15 am

Locust Lane Craft Brewery — a brewery located “just outside of Philly,” founded by three Penn State alumni, and named after the State College street — has a whole slate of special offers planned for THON.

Locust Lane’s variety formerly known as Fluffy Sunshine has been rebranded as Dancing Diamonds, a New England pale ale, in honor of the 46-hour dance marathon. Dancing Diamonds’ can features a golden ribbon for pediatric cancer and with its bright design, looks like everything you’d expect a beer originally called Fluffy Sunshine to look like.

The brewery will donate $1 of every pint of Dancing Diamonds, as well as $2 of every four-pack, growler, and crowler sale, to THON from now until February 23, the final day of THON Weekend.

That day, the brewery will host a watch party during the Final Four from 12-4 p.m. Buddy’s Burgers will cater the event and also donate a portion of sales to Four Diamonds.

To date, Locust Lane has raised more than $1,800 FTK, already far surpassing its initial goal of $1,000. The new goal sits at a very attainable $2,000.

We dance in 8!

