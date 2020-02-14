Best Places At Penn State To Avoid Couples On Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day, folks. It’s the one holiday that strikes fear in the hearts of lovers and loners alike.

Despite being a bullshit Hallmark holiday perpetrated by corporate America, Penn State will be swarming with couples and love will truly be in the air all Friday long.

But if you’re single, today might be a tough day for you. So, we decided to put together the best places around campus you can go to avoid that couple you can’t stand, over-the-top PDA, or maybe even that ex you would go to all lengths to avoid.

Thomas Building

While couples frequently sit uncomfortably close to each other in big classrooms like Thomas 100, this isn’t very likely on Valentine’s Day. The lovebirds will be out-and-about holding hands downtown, leaving buildings like Thomas unoccupied. Sounds like a perfect opportunity for some peaceful, quiet meditation.

Yallah Taco

Boy, do we love Yallah. But on Valentine’s Day, this probably isn’t the perfect place for romance. Maybe all the single people can meet up at Yallah tonight and just talk about their feelings.

I mean, what’s better than a date with a burrito?

Canyon

This one is pretty straightforward. You can avoid the annoying couples and stuff your face with cardboard, all while being courteous of your bank account.

Any Frat House

Going out to a Greek social at a fraternity or sorority house on Valentine’s Day doesn’t seem like the ideal date, so you’ll probably be safe to hide there. Maybe you’ll meet the love of your life, or maybe you’ll sit outside on the steps and think about where it all went wrong. Only time will tell.

Church

All the couples are most likely out there somewhere participating in premarital dating, so heading over to Church is probably a good option to steer clear of anyone in a relationship. Plus, you can ask God for a significant other while you’re there.

Any Construction Spot Downtown

The construction downtown just looks like shit plain and simple. This means most couples will be staying away from it to avoid losing an appetite for a potential romantic dinner. These areas are pretty low foot traffic anyway, so they double as a good place to cry.

A CATA Bus Stop

Everyone will be going above and beyond for their special dates, most likely taking cars or ubers to their various destinations, meaning CATA buses will be free of couples. If you just want some time to think, maybe you can ride the white loop over and over again to clear your head. Just a thought.

Singletines day doesn’t seem all that bad.

About the Author

Ryan Parsons Ryan is a Sophmore business major from Bucks County, which is juuuust outside of Philly. He's a huge Philly sports fan, back to back to back failed entrepreneur, and he appeared on the Rachel Ray Show at the age of 5. If you want to gain absolutely nothing, you can follow him on twitter @rjparsons9. Any "serious" inquiries or death threats can be sent to [email protected]