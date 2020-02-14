Cheap Ideas For Valentine’s Day In State College

Are you looking for some last-minute date plans for Valentine’s Dat? Are you looking to do this without breaking the bank? Unfortunately, finding affordable options can be a bit of a hassle. Luckily, the love doctors here at Onward State have compiled some of our best ideas for Valentine’s Day dates, that promise a good time while going easy on your wallet.

Art

Are you and your partner looking to get in touch with your inner Bob Ross? Then you should look into the several artistic options located around downtown State College.

If you’re both available in the early afternoon, you can check out open studio at The Makery. From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. With your student ID, you will have access to the many crafting materials that The Makery offers. At only $5 per hour, this deal definitely isn’t too shabby.

If you need some more flexible hours, you could look into pottery painting at 2000 Degrees. If you stay for over one-and-a-half hours, it will only cost you $9 per person. After you finish, they’ll notify you within the next few days when your beautiful creations are finished cooking. You’ll be able to pick it up for another small fee.

Would you rather look at art instead? Then consider visiting the Palmer Museum of Art on campus. They are open from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and admission is completely free.

Nature

If you and your partner are more of the outdoorsy type, State College offers several options for you to see some natural scenery — Central Pennsylvania tundra and all.

You can’t go wrong with visiting Penn State’s Arboretum on the north side of campus. They are open from dusk until dawn, so you should have no problem finding a time that works for you. Admission is completely free, and they even have free parking if you need. Now you can hike to your heart’s content.

If you’d rather leave campus to escape some crowds, consider checking out Shaver’s Creek. Located about 15 minutes outside of campus, it’ll get you just far enough to get away from downtown while being not too far for you to drive. They are open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and admission is free. There, you will be able to hike the trail, and even see some reptiles in the Litzinger Discovery Room. Truly a fun time for anyone!

Just Staying In

At the end of the day, the best dates are the ones where you and your partner spend time together. Want to avoid crowds or even the possibility of seeing an ex out and about? Then you could always just make plans to stay in your dorm or apartment. This may sound like a bit of an obvious option, but it really can’t be overstated how many options exist here. You can never go wrong with having a little movie night together. Even make your own gourmet ramen meal to share. The possibilities are endless here, and you can really do with it whatever you please.

About the Author

Richard Smeltzer Richard is a junior majoring in applied statistics at Penn State. He is originally from York, Pennsylvania, and spent his first two years of college at Penn State York. Being from a family filled with Penn State alumni, he has been deeply ingrained in the culture. Growing up a Baltimore Orioles and Miami Dolphins fan, he has experienced many hardships throughout his life. You can find him screaming into the void about these teams, and much more, on Twitter @SecretRichardS.