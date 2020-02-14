NRT Presents: ‘The Giver’

If you didn’t read The Giver in eighth grade English class, then did you even go to middle school? This week, No Refund Theatre presents Lois Lowry’s classic The Giver. The show is directed by first-time director Sarah Weston.

The dystopian themed show tells the story of Jonas and his community that is very much the same. No color, no feelings of pain, and no struggle. Within Jonas’s community each person is assigned a job at age 12. Jonas is assigned to be the Receiver of Memory for the Community. He works closely with The Giver as he learns about how the world once used to be.

George Lui|Onward State

Andrew Lapeire’s performance as Jonas is a can’t-miss performance as he learns about the life that has been hidden from him. His curiosity, heartbreak, and excitement is felt within the audience as he learns about memories from colors, warfare, and the feeling of sunshine.

George Lui|Onward State

You can see The Giver from Friday, February 14 to Saturday, February 15. The show starts at 8 p.m. and admission is free.

