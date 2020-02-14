PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

Students To Hold Two-Year Anniversary Vigil In Honor Of Parkland Shooting

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Mackenzie Cullen
2/14/20 4:10 am

A vigil in honor of the two-year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 14 in front of the State College Municipal Building on South Allen Street.

March for Our Lives co-founder, former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student, and current Penn State freshman Alex Wind will speak about the events that took place in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018, at the vigil.

“This event is about remembering,” Wind said. “It should serve as a reminder how gun violence impacts people every day and how even on a day celebrated with love, people will be mourning for their loved ones.”

Seventeen people were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Since then, former students have campaigned around the country to limit gun violence and support gun control.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen

Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English from Minersville, PA. If you want to know where that is exactly, just google it. She loves musical theatre, volleyball, and Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Mackenzie

THON Director Thursday: Meet THON 2020 Tech Director Dan Herlihy

“In the last four years, I’ve met Four Diamonds families and volunteers and seen the impact that THON has on people’s lives.”

We Want To Hear Why You’re Dancing In THON

THON Director Thursday: Meet THON 2020 Special Events Director Emily Dalo

Best Places At Penn State To Avoid Couples On Valentine’s Day

Happy Valentine’s Day, Penn State.

Real-Life Examples, Meditation Make For Unique Learning Environment in HDFS 129

From leading meditations before lectures to passing microphones around the classroom, HDFS professor Molly Countermine finds ways to make her often large classes personal, fun, and engaging.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend