Students To Hold Two-Year Anniversary Vigil In Honor Of Parkland Shooting
A vigil in honor of the two-year anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, February 14 in front of the State College Municipal Building on South Allen Street.
March for Our Lives co-founder, former Marjory Stoneman Douglas student, and current Penn State freshman Alex Wind will speak about the events that took place in Parkland, Florida on February 14, 2018, at the vigil.
“This event is about remembering,” Wind said. “It should serve as a reminder how gun violence impacts people every day and how even on a day celebrated with love, people will be mourning for their loved ones.”
Seventeen people were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Since then, former students have campaigned around the country to limit gun violence and support gun control.
