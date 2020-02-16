Penn State College Of IST Student Dies
Penn State student Andrej Vasik has died, according to university spokesman Wyatt DuBois.
Vasik was a sixth-semester student from Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania. He studied cybersecurity analytics and operations in Penn State’s College of Information Sciences and Technology.
“We send our deepest condolences to Andrej Vasik’s family and friends,” DuBois said. “Penn State Student Affairs is in touch with his family and will offer any and all necessary support.”
DuBois added that counseling services, namely Penn State’s Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS), are available on campus at University Health Services for anyone in need.
At this moment in time, it is unclear where, when, or how Vasik died. We’ll update this post with more information when it becomes available.
Our condolences go out to Vasik’s family and friends during this difficult time.
