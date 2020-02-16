Penn State College Of IST Student Dies

Penn State student Andrej Vasik has died, according to university spokesman Wyatt DuBois.

Vasik was a sixth-semester student from Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania. He studied cybersecurity analytics and operations in Penn State’s College of Information Sciences and Technology.

“We send our deepest condolences to Andrej Vasik’s family and friends,” DuBois said. “Penn State Student Affairs is in touch with his family and will offer any and all necessary support.”

DuBois added that counseling services, namely Penn State’s Counseling & Psychological Services (CAPS), are available on campus at University Health Services for anyone in need.

At this moment in time, it is unclear where, when, or how Vasik died. We’ll update this post with more information when it becomes available.

Our condolences go out to Vasik’s family and friends during this difficult time.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Matt DiSanto Matt is a sophomore majoring in journalism and is Onward State's social media manager. He's a huge Philadelphia sports fan, fantasy football aficionado, and washed-up drummer hailing from Collegeville, Pa. The quickest way to his heart is Margherita pizza. His favorite shows include Community, Seinfeld, and Arrested Development, and he'll probably talk your ear off about them. Follow him on Twitter @mattdisanto_ for bad sports takes or email him at [email protected]