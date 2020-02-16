Penn State Student & Alpha Phi Delta Fraternity House Resident Dies

Penn State student and Alpha Phi Delta fraternity house resident James Shilling has died, according to university spokeswoman Rachel Pell.

Shilling was a full-time student hailing from Arizona. He studied at Penn State’s College of Information Sciences and Technology and was expected to graduate this spring.

“We are very saddened by this news and send our deepest condolences to James Shilling’s family and friends,” Pell said in a statement. “Penn State Student Affairs is in touch with his family and will offer any and all necessary support.”

Pell added that staff from Penn State Student Affairs, the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, and the university’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) have been on-site to support those who lived with him in Alpha Phi Delta’s house.

Earlier this weekend, police cars and ambulances were reportedly spotted outside Alpha Phi Delta’s fraternity house.

At this moment in time, it is unclear exactly when, where, or how Shilling died. We’ll update this post with more information when it becomes available.

Our condolences go out to Shilling’s family and friends during this difficult time.

