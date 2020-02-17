Penn State Wrestling Adds Another Top-Ranked Recruit To 2021 Class

No. 2 ranked 170-pounder Trey Kibe verbally committed to Penn State wrestling Sunday afternoon. Kibe will join fellow 170-pounder Alex Facundo, who committed to Penn State earlier this month.

Penn State wrestling has now added the top-two 170 pounders in the nation to its recruiting class.

“Dreams turned into reality. I’m super excited to announce that I am verbally committed to Penn State University,” said Kibe in an Instagram post announcing his commitment.

Kibe will join a loaded part of the lineup for the Nittany Lions. He’ll enter a wrestling room that already has tough true freshmen like Aaron Brooks, Joe Lee, and Carter Starocci. He’ll likely also battle fellow recruit Facundo, who is the only 170-pounder ranked above Kibe.

The Mifflin County native is bringing a lot to the table for head coach Cael Sanderson. Kibe has a career record of 109-11, and won a Pennsylvania state championship his sophomore year.

He has also won an NHSCA Freshman National Championship and placed third at the always competitive POWERade tournament last year.

The wait is on now to see if Kibe is sidelined in his early career as a greyshirt or redshirt, or if he’ll wrestle as a true freshman with the unpredictability that comes with a long wrestling season. Either way, Sanderson has continued to build depth to a loaded wrestling room.

