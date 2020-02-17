Police: No Foul Play Involved In Fraternity Member’s Death

State College Police said on Monday that no foul play was involved in the death of a Penn State fraternity member on Sunday.

Members of Alpha Phi Delta fraternity called police and EMS at about 1:15 p.m. after they discovered the 22-year-old unresponsive in his room at the fraternity house. They had checked in on him after a friend contacted them concerned that she had been unable to reach him, according to a statement from the fraternity’s national organization.

State College Police Lt. Keith Robb said there were “absolutely no indications of foul play” and that the death was not related to any fraternity activity.

The Centre County Coroner’s Office has not released an official cause of death.

According to the fraternity’s statement, the deceased was a College of Information Sciences and Technology student from Arizona who was on track to graduate from Penn State in May. He was also a member of the Navy ROTC program.

“Words are scarcely able to express the grief we… are feeling at this moment,” the statement said. “We offer our prayers and deepest sympathy to his family.”

It marked the second death of a Penn State College of IST student reported over the weekend, following the death of a sixth-semester student from Huntingdon Valley. The circumstances of his death have not been reported.

“We are devastated by the recent passing of two College of IST students…,” Dean Andrew Sears said in a statement. “We send our sincerest condolences to their family, friends and classmates… In these difficult times I hope we can join together as a community for support, comfort and strength while we collectively mourn the loss of these lives ended far too soon.”

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Geoff Rushton (StateCollege.com) Geoff Rushton is managing editor for StateCollege.com. Contact him at [email protected] or find him on Twitter at @geoffrushton.

THON 101: A Freshman’s Guide To Preparing For Your First THON With THON coming up this weekend, if this is your first time in the stands FTK, you may have a question or two.