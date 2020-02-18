Penn State Football Ranked No. 5 In ESPN’s Preseason FPI Rankings

Penn State football has some lofty expectations heading into the 2020 college football season. ESPN’s preseason college football Football Power Index (FPI) rankings have Penn State at No. 5 behind Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Alabama.

The FPI is a measure of team strength and is meant to be the best predictor of a team’s performance. Last season, Clemson and LSU, the two teams in the NCAA National Championship game, were both ranked in the top five of ESPN’s preseason FPI rankings.

The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 7 in the FPI preseason rankings last season, but receive a two-spot improvement despite losing stars on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball, most notably Yetur Gross-Matos and KJ Hamler.

Penn State is projected to have a top-10 offense and defense, as it’s ranked No. 5 in the offensive FPI and No. 10 in defensive. The top five in the FPI rankings are offensively friendly, with every team in top five also having a top five projected offense.

The Big Ten has the second-most teams in the FPI top 25 with six teams — Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Minnesota, and Nebraska — trailing only the SEC’s seven teams.

Penn State will have a large amount of returning starters, with Sean Clifford, Micah Parsons, Pat Freiermuth, and Journey Brown headlining them.

