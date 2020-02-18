Penn State Lacrosse Undisputed No. 1 In Week 2 Polls
Penn State men’s lacrosse will enter Week 3 as the undisputed No. 1 team in the nation, following Monday’s polls.
The Nittany Lions maintained their top mark in the Inside Lacrosse media poll for a third consecutive week. Following Penn State is No. 2 Virginia and No. 3 Yale; the latter will come to Happy Valley this Saturday in a rematch of the 2019 Final Four.
In the USILA Coaches Poll, Penn State jumped Virginia for No. 1 following last weeks 19-4 demolition of Saint Joseph’s. Yale rounded out the top three in that poll as well.
Elsewhere in the Big Ten, three other teams cracked both rankings: Maryland (4/4), Johns Hopkins (15/15), and Ohio State (19/17).
Penn State’s matchup with No. 3 Yale will take place at Panzer Stadium at noon on Saturday, and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
Your ad blocker is on.
Please choose an option below.
Purchase a Subscription!
About the Author
THON 101: A Freshman’s Guide To Preparing For Your First THON
With THON coming up this weekend, if this is your first time in the stands FTK, you may have a question or two.
‘An Experience You Never Forget’: Sarafina Valenti Prepares For Third & Final Dance At THON
“You have to take in every little moment, because 46 hours may seem like a long time, but it goes by so fast.”
Send this to a friend
Comments