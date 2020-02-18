Penn State Lacrosse Undisputed No. 1 In Week 2 Polls

Penn State men’s lacrosse will enter Week 3 as the undisputed No. 1 team in the nation, following Monday’s polls.

The Nittany Lions maintained their top mark in the Inside Lacrosse media poll for a third consecutive week. Following Penn State is No. 2 Virginia and No. 3 Yale; the latter will come to Happy Valley this Saturday in a rematch of the 2019 Final Four.

In the USILA Coaches Poll, Penn State jumped Virginia for No. 1 following last weeks 19-4 demolition of Saint Joseph’s. Yale rounded out the top three in that poll as well.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, three other teams cracked both rankings: Maryland (4/4), Johns Hopkins (15/15), and Ohio State (19/17).

Penn State’s matchup with No. 3 Yale will take place at Panzer Stadium at noon on Saturday, and will be televised on the Big Ten Network.

About the Author

Otis Lyons Otis is a freshman majoring in print journalism. He lives just outside of San Francisco, and is a diehard San Jose Earthquakes fan. Unfortunately, that means a lot of sadness. Feel free to send over your soccer hot takes to his twitter @otisnlyons1 and instagram @otislyons

