[Photo Story] Students Shave Heads ‘FTK’ At No Hair Don’t Care Fundraiser

THON’s annual No Hair Don’t Care fundraiser took over the HUB Monday afternoon as dozens of students lined up to shave their heads in support of the organization and pediatric cancer patients.

Each participant was asked to donate $10 to THON, which could be credited to any THON org or IDC they like. Once that was taken care of, students lined up to have their luscious locks shaved off by volunteer hairdressers.

Although it’s certainly smaller in scale than that of THON Weekend, No Hair Don’t Care was just as energetic and fun. Many students came to 129 HUB to cheer on their friends as they got their hair cut and even pressured some folks into some spontaneous decision making.

The fun wasn’t limited to guys, though. Many gals got in on the action by getting undercuts shaven or even going the whole nine yards and buzzing it all off.

A Four Diamonds logo in the back was also a very popular choice for many volunteers.

Each year, the event aims to drum up support for pediatric cancer patients, as many affected by the disease lose their hair to chemotherapy treatments. Small acts like shaving your head can truly go a long way to help those battling cancer and even put a smile on their face.

Once participants were done, they were offered some snazzy No Hair Don’t Care headbands. Although the complimentary swag won’t do much to keep your head warm in the brutal State College tundra, they do look pretty cool.

Once students were done receiving their haircuts, many opted to strike a pose in front of No Hair Don’t Care’s festive background and tell the camera why they THON. I mean, just look at this handsome devil!

We dance in three!

