Pennsylvania State Representative Kerry Benninghoff Speaks at THON

Mikey Mandarino | Onward State
By Jim Davidson
2/16/19 1:12 pm

Pennsylvania Republican state legislator Kerry Benninghoff stopped by the Bryce Jordan Center to speak to THON dancers, volunteers and families Saturday afternoon.

Benninghoff has been a member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives since 1997, and currently serves as the majority whip.

“I came here personally to say thank you, not only as a legislator, but as a former THON family,” Benninghoff began. Benninghoff’s daughter Ryleigh passed away in 2010 after battling cancer, according to the representative’s website.

Benninghoff currently represents Pennsylvania’s 171st District, and resides in Bellefonte. A Penn State alumnus, he has worked to designate September as Childhood Cancer Awareness month, and introduced House Resolution 723, which was passed unanimously and congratulated Penn State’s students for raising over $10 million during last year’s THON.

He was awarded the 13th annual Friend of Penn State Legislative Award last year, and served two terms as the Centre County Coroner.

“I have seen families who traveled 100 miles after working the 11-7 shift at their job to be with their child,” he said. “I can’t wait to stand on the House floor and brag, proudly brag, about this year’s total.”

About the Author

Jim Davidson

Jim is a junior English and history major and the features editor for Onward State. He, like most of the Penn State undergraduate population, is from 'just outside Philadelphia,' and grew up in Spring City, Pennsylvania. He covers a variety of Penn State topics, but spends nine months of every year waiting for the start of soccer season. You can reach him via email at [email protected] or follow him on twitter @messijim.

