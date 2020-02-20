Penn State DuBois THON Team Breaks Campus Fundraising Record

Penn State DuBois has already raised more than $32,000 for THON this year, having already passed the previous campus record of $30,000.

Their annual THON Dancer Send-Off Dinner and Hair Auction is DuBois’ largest THON fundraising event each year. This year alone, it raised $8,825 toward the total.

The hair auction gave audience members the opportunity to bid money on volunteers to get their hair cut. The volunteers set a minimum amount of money that had to be met in order for them to get a haircut.

Volunteers included Hailee Brubaker, Deanna Condron, Chyenne Knisley, Heidi Miller, Garrett Roen, Emma Roy, and Heather Witherow. Roy, a ten-year-old THON advocate, received the highest bid of the night of $3,020 and had 12 inches of hair cut. Deanna Condron had 21 inches of hair cut off and raised $1,000.

Heather Witherow, who will represent Penn State DuBois at THON as a dancer, raised $1,200 in order to keep her hair, promising to donate her hair next year when it’s long enough to donate to Wigs for Kids.

Donations for THON will be accepted until Sunday, February 23.

About the Author

Mackenzie Cullen Mackenzie is a sophomore majoring in English from Minersville, PA. If you want to know where that is exactly, just google it. She loves musical theatre, volleyball, and Irving's. Email all compliments to [email protected], and follow her on Twitter @MackenzieC__.

