How To Follow Our Coverage Of THON 2020

We’ve waited a whole year for this, folks. This weekend, we dance.

A year’s worth of fundraising efforts culminates in the world’s largest student-run philanthropy event as 707 Penn Staters will dance for 46 hours at the Bryce Jordan Center. Thousands of other students will support them throughout the weekend from the stands. And more than a few performers and local celebrities will make cameos to rally the dancers and raise awareness for Four Diamonds’ fight against pediatric cancer.

Onward State will be posted up on press row (Section 123, come say hi) and on the floor all weekend to bring you live coverage of THON 2020. We’ll be profiling dancers, interviewing student supporters, and maybe even showering in the BJC bathrooms, so follow along as we tell this portion of the Penn State story over the next 48 hours!

We’ll be updating this post with everything that happens throughout the weekend. This is your home for all things Onward State during THON weekend.

Twitter

@OnwardState: This is where we’ll be sharing all our stories and pictures from the BJC.

@THONwardState: We’ll be live-tweeting a bit more from here, so check in for play-by-play updates from the time dancers enter the building until the directors reveal the total on Sunday.

We’ll be posting pictures and stories throughout THON on here, so follow us on Insta for a more visual look at the weekend.

We love our Penn State moms, so follow along here if you fall in that target demo. Even if you don’t, follow us here anyway.

It’s 2020. Follow us here for videos of everyone in the BJC doing Renegade.

From The Stands

In addition to our normal coverage from press row, one of our writers has decided to dance for all 46 hours from the stands. We’ll check in with senior Anthony Fiset throughout the weekend, and he’ll be live tweeting from @THONwardState (signed “-anTHONy) as he attempts this feat. He asks that all volunteers, dancers, and supporters reply to his tweets with their DonorDrive links and share why they THON to support him.

Disclaimer: Onward State doesn’t condone dancing in the stands without the support of THON volunteers. This is something Anthony chose to do on his own to support THON and help raise awareness for its mission.

Your ad blocker is on. Please choose an option below.

Sign Up Sign up for our e-mail newsletter: OR Support quality journalism:



About the Author

Anthony Colucci Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s managing editor, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a senior majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. If you want to hear the story or are bored and want to share prequel memes, follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter or email him at [email protected] All other requests and complaints should be directed to Onward State media contact emeritus Steve Connelly.

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Friday Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON