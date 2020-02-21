[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Friday

Welcome the central hub of Onward State’s coverage of THON 2020. Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON.

Live Blog

Friday, February 21

5:43 p.m — Dance group Ambitions is up next.

5:40 p.m. — Not THONing this weekend? There’s plenty to do outside the BJC.

5:36 p.m. — Grammy Award-winning rapper Frzy takes the stage! He’s accompanied by a turntable — expect hype beats.

“Oh we’re gonna have a good time tonight,” he said. “We’re gonna make history tonight.”

5:34 p.m. — The stands are joining Mary Jo Swank for the final chorus of “Forever Young.”

5:33 p.m. — The BJC floor will soon be rocking. Dancers stand in less than 30 minutes.

The stage is set for this weekend. pic.twitter.com/s2z1clA9gb — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 21, 2020

5:29 p.m. — Mary Jo Swank is onstage now, singing a powerful rendition of Alphaville’s “Forever Young” before transitioning into “Halo” by Beyonce.

“Thank you for having me take part in something beautiful,” she said. “This is For The Kids.”

5:22 p.m. — Next, Centre Dance took the stage to flash some moves and get the crowd pumped ahead of THON’s official start.

5:17 p.m. — This year’s THON Kickoff Show got off to a dazzling start with a performance from the Show Twirlers.

5:10 p.m. — Members from R&R came onstage to discuss safety rules for the weekend, including evacuation plans and severe weather threats.

5:06 p.m. — A Four Diamonds family joined members from the Penn State Thespians on stage in singing the national anthem.

5:00 p.m. — Just one hour until dancers stand! In the meantime, feel free to check out THON’s new merchandise, which reflects this year’s theme in some pretty cool ways.

4:56 p.m. — It’s official, folks. State College Mayor Ron Filippelli came on stage at the BJC to proclaim State College the “City Of THON” for the entire weekend.

Interim Mayor Ron Filippelli has officially declared State College to be the "City of THON" for this weekend. pic.twitter.com/0spQIXHHNJ — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 21, 2020

4:50 p.m. — Follow our coverage of THON 2020 as we profile dancers, interview student supporters, and maybe even shower in the BJC bathrooms.

4:47 p.m. — The lights are dimming here at the BJC, and this year’s “Journey Together” logo is shining bright above the stage.

4:36 p.m. — Head to Portal 8 to charge up before and during THON 2020.

4:30 p.m. — The BJC floor is lined with dancers stretching and preparing for the 46 hours ahead. They’ll stand in exactly an hour and a half.

4:28 p.m. — And while we’re on the subject of SpongeBob and THON…

4:25 p.m. — The readiest section so far:

4:22 p.m. — If you’re searching for even more BJC guidance, some THON history, or a gate line length check, check out the Penn State Go app’s THON section.

4:17 p.m. — Just arrived in the BJC? Here’s a comprehensive concourse map that will guide you toward food, THON merch, restrooms, and water.

4:14 p.m. — Org letters are filling up the BJC stands as THON’s early arrivals stream in. Check back later for a compilation of some of this year’s most creative designs.

Gate A is open, and folks are officially in the building for #THON2020! pic.twitter.com/jJhSjyniRU — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 21, 2020

4:12 p.m. — It’s almost real boogie hours at the BJC.

MOOD ALL WEEKEND pic.twitter.com/HD1uacvV4Z — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 21, 2020

4:09 p.m. — Panic! At the Disco’s “High Hopes” is blaring as dancers continue to make their way through the human tunnel. THON is officially less than two hours away.

4:01 p.m. — The dancers are in the building! Let’s boogie!

3:50 p.m. — Welcome to our coverage of THON 2020! The stage is set at the Bryce Jordan Center, where dancers will be standing in a little over two hours. We’ll be posting pictures, videos, and updates here throughout the weekend.

