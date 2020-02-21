PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk, Sober, High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

More

News

[Live Blog] Penn State THON 2020: Friday

Mira DiBattiste | Onward State
By Staff
2/21/20 3:51 pm

Welcome the central hub of Onward State’s coverage of THON 2020. Follow along here for updates, pictures, videos, and more from the 48th annual THON.

Be sure to follow @THONwardState@OnwardState, and our Facebook Page for up-to-the-second coverage of everything going on inside the Bryce Jordan Center all weekend long.

Live Blog

Friday, February 21

5:43 p.m — Dance group Ambitions is up next.

5:40 p.m. — Not THONing this weekend? There’s plenty to do outside the BJC.

What To Do This Weekend Besides THON

5:36 p.m. — Grammy Award-winning rapper Frzy takes the stage! He’s accompanied by a turntable — expect hype beats.

“Oh we’re gonna have a good time tonight,” he said. “We’re gonna make history tonight.”

5:34 p.m. — The stands are joining Mary Jo Swank for the final chorus of “Forever Young.”

5:33 p.m. — The BJC floor will soon be rocking. Dancers stand in less than 30 minutes.

5:29 p.m. — Mary Jo Swank is onstage now, singing a powerful rendition of Alphaville’s “Forever Young” before transitioning into “Halo” by Beyonce.

“Thank you for having me take part in something beautiful,” she said. “This is For The Kids.”

5:22 p.m. — Next, Centre Dance took the stage to flash some moves and get the crowd pumped ahead of THON’s official start.

5:17 p.m. — This year’s THON Kickoff Show got off to a dazzling start with a performance from the Show Twirlers.

5:10 p.m. — Members from R&R came onstage to discuss safety rules for the weekend, including evacuation plans and severe weather threats.

5:06 p.m. — A Four Diamonds family joined members from the Penn State Thespians on stage in singing the national anthem.

5:00 p.m. — Just one hour until dancers stand! In the meantime, feel free to check out THON’s new merchandise, which reflects this year’s theme in some pretty cool ways.

Your Guide To THON 2020 Merchandise (P.S. It’s Pretty Great)

4:56 p.m. — It’s official, folks. State College Mayor Ron Filippelli came on stage at the BJC to proclaim State College the “City Of THON” for the entire weekend.

4:50 p.m. — Follow our coverage of THON 2020 as we profile dancers, interview student supporters, and maybe even shower in the BJC bathrooms.

How To Follow Our Coverage Of THON 2020

4:47 p.m. — The lights are dimming here at the BJC, and this year’s “Journey Together” logo is shining bright above the stage.

THON Unveils 2020 ‘Journey Together’ Logo

4:36 p.m. — Head to Portal 8 to charge up before and during THON 2020.

Where To Charge Your Phone At THON 2020

4:30 p.m. — The BJC floor is lined with dancers stretching and preparing for the 46 hours ahead. They’ll stand in exactly an hour and a half.

4:28 p.m. — And while we’re on the subject of SpongeBob and THON…

THON Described In SpongeBob SquarePants Memes

4:25 p.m. — The readiest section so far:

4:22 p.m. — If you’re searching for even more BJC guidance, some THON history, or a gate line length check, check out the Penn State Go app’s THON section.

THON 2020 Section Featured In New Penn State Go App

4:17 p.m. — Just arrived in the BJC? Here’s a comprehensive concourse map that will guide you toward food, THON merch, restrooms, and water.

THON 2020: Your Guide To The BJC Concourse

4:14 p.m. — Org letters are filling up the BJC stands as THON’s early arrivals stream in. Check back later for a compilation of some of this year’s most creative designs.

4:12 p.m. — It’s almost real boogie hours at the BJC.

4:09 p.m. — Panic! At the Disco’s “High Hopes” is blaring as dancers continue to make their way through the human tunnel. THON is officially less than two hours away.

4:01 p.m. — The dancers are in the building! Let’s boogie!

3:50 p.m. — Welcome to our coverage of THON 2020! The stage is set at the Bryce Jordan Center, where dancers will be standing in a little over two hours. We’ll be posting pictures, videos, and updates here throughout the weekend.

Your ad blocker is on.

Please choose an option below.

Sign up for our e-mail newsletter:
OR
Support quality journalism:
Purchase a Subscription!
Already receiving enough emails?

About the Author

Staff

Posts from the all-student staff of Onward State.

Comments

Get notified about breaking news
Loading notification service...
State College Links

Bars and Happy Hours

Movies – Local theaters and new movies

Apartments – Search local apartments

Classifieds – Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks – New and used vehicles

Hotels – In and around Penn State
Follow on another platform
Other posts by Onward State

Predicting The THON 2020 Line Dance

As former Onward State editor Steve Connelly wrote a year ago, “Dancer Relations captains, it’s almost time to head to the stage.”

Staff Picks: Which Penn State Team Should Take Part In ‘Trick Shot Tuesday’ Next?

Staff Predictions: No. 9 Penn State Hoops vs. Illinois

What Goes Into Creating The THON Line Dance?

Before Dancer Relations captains are called to the stage or you can have iconic lines like “Blast off, BJC!” and “Ignite, Electrify, Come on, Lions show your pride!”, months of planning go into the creation of the THON line dance.

A Brief History Of The THON Line Dance

Although the line dance and THON look a lot different in 2020, not much has truly changed about the iconic hourly song.

©  2008 - 2020 Onward State

Send this to a friend